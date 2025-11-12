Belmont Families

Hosted by

Belmont Families

About this event

The Snow Ball

27 Rusper Rd

London N22 6RA, UK

Infant Ticket
£4

4pm until 5:30pm
For children who attend the Infant School.

Junior Ticket
£5

6pm until 8pm. For children who attend the Junior school.

Accompanying Adult Ticket - Infants
Free

Adults attend free when accompanying up to 5 children.
Adult tickets can be bought at a later date should you need to organise grouping after purchasing child tickets.

Accompanying Adult Ticket - Juniors
Free

Adults attend free when accompanying up to 5 children.
Adult tickets can be bought at a later date should you need to organise grouping after purchasing child tickets.

Donate A Ticket
£5

Buy a ticket for a child on pupil premium.

Token Pack - 10 Tokens
£10

Buy your tokens in advance. Great for those children who will not be attending with their own parent.

Add a donation for Belmont Families

£

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!