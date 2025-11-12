The Snow Ball

Hosted by
About this event
London N22 6RA, UK
4pm until 5:30pm
For children who attend the Infant School.
6pm until 8pm. For children who attend the Junior school.
Adults attend free when accompanying up to 5 children.
Adult tickets can be bought at a later date should you need to organise grouping after purchasing child tickets.
Adults attend free when accompanying up to 5 children.
Adult tickets can be bought at a later date should you need to organise grouping after purchasing child tickets.
Buy a ticket for a child on pupil premium.
Buy your tokens in advance. Great for those children who will not be attending with their own parent.
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!