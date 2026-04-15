The Tin Music and Arts

Offered by

The Tin Music and Arts

About the memberships

The Tin Fan Club

Annual Membership - EARLY ACCESS
Pay what you can

Valid until May 22, 2027

This one off, annual membership gives you insider info about shows before they are announced to the public and access to priority booking. You will also have an option to join our Fan Club 'Suck it n' See' list - where we release free tickets to fans when we have returns or last minute availability.


Your Fan Club fee supports the ever-increasing costs of running a grassroots music venue.

Bronze Fan Club Membership
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

Hear about shows before they are announced + Gift voucher after 6 months + choice of 1 x event poster per month

Bronze membership (£5, £10 or £15 per month) gives you insider info about shows before they are announced to the public and access to priority booking plus a gift voucher after 6 months + choice of 1 x event poster per month. You will also have an option to join our Fan Club 'Suck it n' See' list - where we release free tickets to fans when we have returns or last minute availability.


Your Fan Club fee supports the ever-increasing costs of running a grassroots music venue.


Silver Fan Club Membership
£20

Renews monthly

Hear about shows before they are announced + Gift voucher after 6 months + choice of 3 x event posters per month

Silver membership gives you insider info about shows before they are announced to the public and access to priority booking plus a gift voucher after 6 months + choice of 3 x event posters per month. You will also have an option to join our Fan Club 'Suck it n' See' list - where we release free tickets to fans when we have returns or last minute availability.


Your Fan Club fee supports the ever-increasing costs of running a grassroots music venue.

Gold Fan Club Membership
£50

Renews monthly

Hear about shows before they are announced + Gift voucher after 6 months + choice of 3 x event posters per month + discount on private venue hire

Silver membership gives you insider info about shows before they are announced to the public and access to priority booking + a gift voucher after 6 months + choice of 3 x event posters per month. You will also have an option to join our Fan Club 'Suck it n' See' list - where we release free tickets to fans when we have returns or last minute availability.


Your membership includes discounts on private venue hires.


Your Fan Club fee supports the ever-increasing costs of running a grassroots music venue.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!