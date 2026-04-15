The Tin Fan Club

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About the memberships
Valid until May 22, 2027
This one off, annual membership gives you insider info about shows before they are announced to the public and access to priority booking. You will also have an option to join our Fan Club 'Suck it n' See' list - where we release free tickets to fans when we have returns or last minute availability.
Your Fan Club fee supports the ever-increasing costs of running a grassroots music venue.
Renews monthly
Hear about shows before they are announced + Gift voucher after 6 months + choice of 1 x event poster per month
Bronze membership (£5, £10 or £15 per month) gives you insider info about shows before they are announced to the public and access to priority booking plus a gift voucher after 6 months + choice of 1 x event poster per month. You will also have an option to join our Fan Club 'Suck it n' See' list - where we release free tickets to fans when we have returns or last minute availability.
Your Fan Club fee supports the ever-increasing costs of running a grassroots music venue.
Renews monthly
Hear about shows before they are announced + Gift voucher after 6 months + choice of 3 x event posters per month
Silver membership gives you insider info about shows before they are announced to the public and access to priority booking plus a gift voucher after 6 months + choice of 3 x event posters per month. You will also have an option to join our Fan Club 'Suck it n' See' list - where we release free tickets to fans when we have returns or last minute availability.
Your Fan Club fee supports the ever-increasing costs of running a grassroots music venue.
Renews monthly
Hear about shows before they are announced + Gift voucher after 6 months + choice of 3 x event posters per month + discount on private venue hire
Silver membership gives you insider info about shows before they are announced to the public and access to priority booking + a gift voucher after 6 months + choice of 3 x event posters per month. You will also have an option to join our Fan Club 'Suck it n' See' list - where we release free tickets to fans when we have returns or last minute availability.
Your membership includes discounts on private venue hires.
Your Fan Club fee supports the ever-increasing costs of running a grassroots music venue.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!