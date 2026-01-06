Harriers Foundation

Hosted by

Harriers Foundation

About this raffle

The Ultimate Harriers Matchday Escape (copy)

🔴 £10 – Single Entry - Matchday Entry
£10

Less than the cost of a matchday ticket
Includes 1 raffle ticket for your chance to win The Ultimate Harriers Matchday Escape.
A simple way to enter and support the work of the Foundation.

⚪️ £20 – Extra Time Entry - Great Odds 🎯
£20
This includes 3 tickets

More chances, more impact
Includes 3 raffle tickets, giving you extra chances to win while helping us support our local community..

⭐ £30 – Matchday Boost - Most Popular 🔥
£30
This includes 5 tickets

Best value – most popular option
Includes 5 raffle tickets.
Better odds, great value, and a brilliant way to back the life-changing work of the Foundation.

⚪️ £50 – Super Supporter -Best Value ⭐
£50
This includes 10 tickets

Maximum chances, maximum impact
Includes 10 raffle tickets.
For those who want to go the extra mile in supporting the community.

Add a donation for Harriers Foundation

£

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!