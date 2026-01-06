The Ultimate Harriers Matchday Escape (copy)

Hosted by
About this raffle
Less than the cost of a matchday ticket
Includes 1 raffle ticket for your chance to win The Ultimate Harriers Matchday Escape.
A simple way to enter and support the work of the Foundation.
More chances, more impact
Includes 3 raffle tickets, giving you extra chances to win while helping us support our local community..
Best value – most popular option
Includes 5 raffle tickets.
Better odds, great value, and a brilliant way to back the life-changing work of the Foundation.
Maximum chances, maximum impact
Includes 10 raffle tickets.
For those who want to go the extra mile in supporting the community.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!