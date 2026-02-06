Park Lane Foundation

Offered by

Park Lane Foundation

About this shop

The Ultimate Treat Drop

The Ultimate Treat Box item
The Ultimate Treat Box
Pay what you can

A range of chocolate, sweets, crisps and snacks!

*Items may contain gluten and nuts.

Raffle - Hamper item
Raffle - Hamper
£1

Win our exclusive Ultimate Treat Hamper with sweets, chocolate, crisps and more inside!

Kettle Chips item
Kettle Chips
£2

NEW | Brie & Caramelised Onion Potato Chips (130g Bag)

Kettle Chips item
Kettle Chips
£2

NEW | Honey Dijon Mustard Potato Chips (130g Bag)

Kettle Chips item
Kettle Chips
£1.65

Lightly Salted Potato Chips (130g Bag)

Kettle Chips item
Kettle Chips
£1.65

Sea Salt & Balsamic Vinegar Potato Chips (130g Bag)

Kettle Chips item
Kettle Chips
£1.65

Sea Salt & Crushed Black Peppercorn Potato Chips (130g Bag)

Kettle Chips item
Kettle Chips
£1.65

Sour Cream & Chive Potato Chips (130g Bag)

Delivery
£1.99

Add delivery and receive your order at home or delivery it to someone special!

Add a donation for Park Lane Foundation

£

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!