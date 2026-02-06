The Ultimate Treat Drop

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About this shop
A range of chocolate, sweets, crisps and snacks!
*Items may contain gluten and nuts.
Win our exclusive Ultimate Treat Hamper with sweets, chocolate, crisps and more inside!
NEW | Brie & Caramelised Onion Potato Chips (130g Bag)
NEW | Honey Dijon Mustard Potato Chips (130g Bag)
Lightly Salted Potato Chips (130g Bag)
Sea Salt & Balsamic Vinegar Potato Chips (130g Bag)
Sea Salt & Crushed Black Peppercorn Potato Chips (130g Bag)
Sour Cream & Chive Potato Chips (130g Bag)
Add delivery and receive your order at home or delivery it to someone special!
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!