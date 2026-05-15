The Wild Shop

Impact Blind Box

Inside each box you'll discover a miniature ambassador — a wild animal with a story to tell, a spark to share, and a mission to inspire.

Product Bio

Fundlings are collectable wildlife companions created to celebrate the beauty of the natural world and support its protection.

Every box contains one Fundling. While most boxes include one of the six core species, a limited number contain a secret rare.

Each Fundling is carefully handmade in India from certified organic cotton by PashooPakshee, a women-led social enterprise dedicated to wildlife education and sustainable livelihoods.

Crafted by artisans living near India's tiger reserves, these toys represent a powerful story of coexistence. Communities that once faced challenges living alongside wildlife are now creating nature-inspired crafts that support conservation and provide meaningful income.

Every Fundling is a small symbol of hope — where community and conservation thrive together.

And because 100% of profits support the Fable Fund, every box helps protect wildlife and the people working to safeguard it.

Fundlings – India Series

Common Fundlings

Asiatic Lion — 1 in 6

Bengal Tiger — 1 in 6

Snow Leopard — 1 in 6

Mugger Crocodile — 1 in 6

Sumatran Rhino — 1 in 6

Asian Elephant — 1 in 6

Secret Rare

Mystery Fundling — 1 in 41

Collect them all. Protect the wild.

Product Details

Material

Certified organic cotton interlock fabric

Wash Care

Remove keyring. Machine wash separately on a delicate cycle. Air dry.

Age Guidance

This product is intended for collectors aged 5 years and above.

Note

Actual product may vary slightly from images shown.