The York Ghost Gathering's Charity Summer Raffle 2026

The York Ghost Gathering 2026 charity raffle!

Win one of four haunted hampers filled to the brim with ghoulish goodies, or an amazing ghost throw designed by the talented Jon Turner, or a newly released 'Toothy' design from the York Ghost Merchants!!

The prizes have kindly been donated by vendors attending the market along with talented artists & friends who support our events.

This year we are proudly raising funds in support of Scouts & Explorer Scouts from Dringhouses in York who have been selected to represent North Yorkshire at the 26th World Scout Jamboree!

This is a unique event that gathers tens of thousands of young people from across the globe to promote peace, leadership & international friendship

Some of the other group members will be embarking on an ambitious interrailing expedition across Europe to Poland next year!

These memorable experiences help to foster independence, resilience, and global citizenship.





Thank you for supporting our raffle & good luck ghost fans!!