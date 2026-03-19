Thirsk Cricket Club's 175th Anniversary Auction

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Starting bid
A combined set of M&H Pads & Gloves which Jamie Overton took to India & Sri Lanka for the 2026 World Cup, in which England reached the Semi Final
Starting bid
A Yorkshire CCC Training Top, signed by Andrew Gale, former Yorkshire CCC Captain & Batsman
Starting bid
Thirsk CC's very own Phoebe Turner has kindly donated one of her 2025 Durham CCC Training Tops
Starting bid
Win a Durham CCC shirt signed by the whole Men's squad!
Starting bid
Win a Durham CCC shirt signed by the whole Women's squad!
Starting bid
Kindly donated by Thirsk Racecourse, experience a great day out with a Family Ticket for any of the remaining 2026 fixtures.
Starting bid
Kindly donated by Thirsk Racecourse, experience a great day out with 2x Premier Enclosure Badges for any of the remaining 2026 fixtures.
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