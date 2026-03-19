Hosted by

Thirsk Cricket Club

About this event

Thirsk Cricket Club's 175th Anniversary Auction

Pick-up location

Newsham Rd, Thirsk YO7 1QP, UK

Jamie Overton World Cup Pads & Gloves
£100

Starting bid

A combined set of M&H Pads & Gloves which Jamie Overton took to India & Sri Lanka for the 2026 World Cup, in which England reached the Semi Final

Signed Andrew Gale Yorkshire Training Top
£25

Starting bid

A Yorkshire CCC Training Top, signed by Andrew Gale, former Yorkshire CCC Captain & Batsman

Phoebe Turner's Durham CCC Training Top
£30

Starting bid

Thirsk CC's very own Phoebe Turner has kindly donated one of her 2025 Durham CCC Training Tops

Signed Durham CCC Men's Squad Shirt
£50

Starting bid

Win a Durham CCC shirt signed by the whole Men's squad!

Signed Durham CCC Women's Squad Shirt
£50

Starting bid

Win a Durham CCC shirt signed by the whole Women's squad!

Thirsk Racecourse Family Ticket
£15

Starting bid

Kindly donated by Thirsk Racecourse, experience a great day out with a Family Ticket for any of the remaining 2026 fixtures.

2x Thirsk Races Premier Enclosure Badges
£20

Starting bid

Kindly donated by Thirsk Racecourse, experience a great day out with 2x Premier Enclosure Badges for any of the remaining 2026 fixtures.

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