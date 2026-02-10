Thornbridge Weekend of Dance 2026

About this event
Fully inclusive of all accommodation, food and drinks. Accommodation indoors with shared bathrooms. Bedding provided but bring towels.
Fully inclusive of all accommodation, food and drinks. Camping in your own tent or camper, or in one of the permanent bell tents on the site. Bring your own bedding and towels.
Fully inclusive of all accommodation, food and drinks. Accommodation indoors with shared bathrooms. Bedding provided but bring towels.
Fully inclusive of all accommodation, food and drinks. Camping in your own tent or camper, or in one of the permanent bell tents on the site. Bring your own bedding and towels.
Fully inclusive of all accommodation, food and drinks. Accommodation indoors with shared bathrooms. Bedding provided but bring towels.
Fully inclusive of all accommodation, food and drinks. Camping in your own tent or camper, or in one of the permanent bell tents on the site. Bring your own bedding and towels.
Fully inclusive of all accommodation, food and drinks. Accommodation indoors with shared bathrooms. Bedding provided but bring towels.
Fully inclusive of all accommodation, food and drinks. Camping in your own tent or camper, or in one of the permanent bell tents on the site.
If you need an alternative 'part' arrangement that is not listed above (e.g. accommodation off-site) please contact Tom at [email protected] to discuss your needs.
You will be given a code for the variation/combination that you need. You should then book each non-standard ticket that you need using this option, and apply the relevant code at checkout. This will reduce the ticket price accordingly.
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