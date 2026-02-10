Sheffield City Morris

Hosted by

Sheffield City Morris

About this event

Thornbridge Weekend of Dance 2026

Great Longstone

Bakewell DE45 1NY, UK

Adult 18+ (indoor)
£100

Fully inclusive of all accommodation, food and drinks. Accommodation indoors with shared bathrooms. Bedding provided but bring towels.

Adult 18+ (camping)
£85

Fully inclusive of all accommodation, food and drinks. Camping in your own tent or camper, or in one of the permanent bell tents on the site. Bring your own bedding and towels.

Teen 13-17 (indoor)
£50

Fully inclusive of all accommodation, food and drinks. Accommodation indoors with shared bathrooms. Bedding provided but bring towels.

Teen 13-17 (camping)
£35

Fully inclusive of all accommodation, food and drinks. Camping in your own tent or camper, or in one of the permanent bell tents on the site. Bring your own bedding and towels.

Child 6-12 (indoor)
£40

Fully inclusive of all accommodation, food and drinks. Accommodation indoors with shared bathrooms. Bedding provided but bring towels.

Child 6-12 (camping)
£25

Fully inclusive of all accommodation, food and drinks. Camping in your own tent or camper, or in one of the permanent bell tents on the site. Bring your own bedding and towels.

Infant 0-5 (indoor)
Free

Fully inclusive of all accommodation, food and drinks. Accommodation indoors with shared bathrooms. Bedding provided but bring towels.

Infant 0-5 (camping)
Free

Fully inclusive of all accommodation, food and drinks. Camping in your own tent or camper, or in one of the permanent bell tents on the site.

Non-standard
£100

If you need an alternative 'part' arrangement that is not listed above (e.g. accommodation off-site) please contact Tom at [email protected] to discuss your needs.


You will be given a code for the variation/combination that you need. You should then book each non-standard ticket that you need using this option, and apply the relevant code at checkout. This will reduce the ticket price accordingly.

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