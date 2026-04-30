THUNDER ICE HOCKEY CLUB 2026–2027 Title Sponsor Competition

This automatically entitles you to one A7-sized logo displayed on team kits for the 2026–2027 season.

As well as

Each ticket provides one chance to win the Title Sponsor package (worth £8,000).

In addition, 25 runners-up will receive a website listing with a clickable link to their organisation (worth £200).

All entrants will have their organisation’s name listed on the club website for the 2026–2027 season.