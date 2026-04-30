THUNDER ICE HOCKEY CLUB 2026–2027 Title Sponsor Competition

About this raffle
Each ticket provides one chance to win the Title Sponsor package (worth £8,000).
In addition, 25 runners-up will receive a website listing with a clickable link to their organisation (worth £200).
All entrants will have their organisation’s name listed on the club website for the 2026–2027 season.
Multiple entries are permitted.
This automatically entitles you to one A7-sized logo displayed on team kits for the 2026–2027 season.
As well as
Each ticket provides one chance to win the Title Sponsor package (worth £8,000).
In addition, 25 runners-up will receive a website listing with a clickable link to their organisation (worth £200).
All entrants will have their organisation’s name listed on the club website for the 2026–2027 season.
This automatically entitles you to one A6-sized logo displayed on team kits for the 2026–2027 season.
As well as
Each ticket provides one chance to win the Title Sponsor package (worth £8,000).
In addition, 25 runners-up will receive a website listing with a clickable link to their organisation (worth £200).
All entrants will have their organisation’s name listed on the club website for the 2026–2027 season.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!