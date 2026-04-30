THUNDER ICE HOCKEY CLUB

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THUNDER ICE HOCKEY CLUB

About this raffle

THUNDER ICE HOCKEY CLUB 2026–2027 Title Sponsor Competition

One entry into Thunder IHC 2026–27 Title Sponsor Competition
£25

Each ticket provides one chance to win the Title Sponsor package (worth £8,000).

In addition, 25 runners-up will receive a website listing with a clickable link to their organisation (worth £200).

All entrants will have their organisation’s name listed on the club website for the 2026–2027 season.

Multiple entries are permitted.

10 Entries + A7 Kit Logo Package
£250

This automatically entitles you to one A7-sized logo displayed on team kits for the 2026–2027 season.

As well as

Each ticket provides one chance to win the Title Sponsor package (worth £8,000).

In addition, 25 runners-up will receive a website listing with a clickable link to their organisation (worth £200).

All entrants will have their organisation’s name listed on the club website for the 2026–2027 season.

20 Entries + A6 Kit Logo Package
£500

This automatically entitles you to one A6-sized logo displayed on team kits for the 2026–2027 season.

As well as

Each ticket provides one chance to win the Title Sponsor package (worth £8,000).

In addition, 25 runners-up will receive a website listing with a clickable link to their organisation (worth £200).

All entrants will have their organisation’s name listed on the club website for the 2026–2027 season.

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