Time For Peace with Swami Madhuram Puri - a day of peace in the Scottish Borders

About this event
Doubledykes, Elm Row, Galashiels TD1 3HT
Suggested donation: £50
11am - 8pm; including wholesome vegan lunch and supper
Suggested donation: £30
11am - 2pm; includes yoga, pranayama breathing, forest walk, yoga nidra relaxation, wholesome vegan lunch
Suggested donation £30:
4pm - 8pm: includes live music, guided meditation, fireside chanting, wholesome vegan supper
Please be willing to take care of young children during quiet periods of practice – there's space upstairs and in the garden to take them to if needed.
£
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