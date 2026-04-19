Yoga in Daily Life Scotland

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Yoga in Daily Life Scotland

About this event

Time For Peace with Swami Madhuram Puri - a day of peace in the Scottish Borders

Mahaprabhu Deep Ashram

Doubledykes, Elm Row, Galashiels TD1 3HT

Whole Day donation
Pay what you can

Suggested donation: £50

11am - 8pm; including wholesome vegan lunch and supper

Morning Only donation
Pay what you can

Suggested donation: £30

11am - 2pm; includes yoga, pranayama breathing, forest walk, yoga nidra relaxation, wholesome vegan lunch

Evening Only donation
Pay what you can

Suggested donation £30:

4pm - 8pm: includes live music, guided meditation, fireside chanting, wholesome vegan supper

Children under 13
Free

Please be willing to take care of young children during quiet periods of practice there's space upstairs and in the garden to take them to if needed.

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