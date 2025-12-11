Metal Detecting Scotland

Hosted by

Metal Detecting Scotland

About this event

Toddy's Big Scottish Rally Ancrum 2026

Full Weekend (Caravan or Motorhome)
£80

Enjoy the full program with access to all days inc Camp Field.

Arrive 0830

Start 0900 till 7pm


Parking on site will be available.

Full Weekend (TENT)
£80

Enjoy the full program with access to all days inc Camp Field.

Arrive 0830

Start 0900 till 7pm


Parking on site will be available.

Full Weekend - NOT CAMPING
£70

Enjoy the full program with access to all days. NO CAMPING

Arrive 0830

Start 0900 till 7pm


Parking on site will be available.

Saturday ONLY
£35

This is for a day pass to the event.

Arrive 0830

Start 0900 till 7pm


Parking on site will be available.

Sunday Only
£35

This is for a day pass to the event.

Arrive 0830

Start 0900 till 7pm


Parking on site will be available

