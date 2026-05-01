Toucan Diversity's Silent Auction

A limited edition exhibition poster printed on heavyweight 250gsm paper, and personally signed by both Christian Furr and Gered Mankowitz

Limited edition of 200

59.4 x 59.4cm



Christian Furr

In 1995, aged 28, Christian Furr became the youngest artist to paint HM Queen Elizabeth II after the Queen personally chose him to be commissioned by the Royal Overseas League.



Furr’s successive works have adorned the walls of the Saatchi Gallery, The National Portrait Gallery, Royal Society of Portrait Painters and in the private collection at the Vatican.



In 2004 Furr was awarded the Association of Colleges Award at the House of Commons in London given to further education alumni who have gone on to excellence in their chosen field and in 2019 he had a mid career retrospective at the Williamson Art Gallery and Museum.





Gered Mankowitz

Gered Mankowitz FRPS is an English photographer who focused his career in the music industry for over five decades. He has worked with a range of artists from The Rolling Stones to Jimi Hendrix, Marianne Faithfull to Kate Bush, Suzi Quatro to Annie Lennox, Slade to Oasis as well as in other genres of commercial photography, including editorial and advertising. He has been selling Limited Edition prints of his work since his first exhibition in London in1982.





The Collaboration

Royal artist Christian Furr and Godfather of Rock Photography Gered Mankowitz have known each other as friends for over 12 years so their decision to create a new Art collection together happened almost naturally. ‘I have lived with Gered’s work on my walls for many years and I kept seeing them in different vibrant colours.’ After a chat with Gered about a collaboration the ‘45RPM’ collection was born.

This stunning array of works features hand worked uniquely painted original prints such as ‘The Rolling Stones’, ‘Jimi Hendrix and ‘Kate Bush’, bringing Furr’s distinct painting style to some of Gered’s most famous and iconic photographs. The title 45RPM (45 Revolutions per minute) comes from Gered’s background in music – recording the icons of music through his classic photographs of musicians who made their careers with single sales (’45’s) and the revolutionary power of Art.



