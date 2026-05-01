Toucan Diversity's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
We have three signed books by Jaqueline Wilson.
Katy - Can you still fly...if you can't walk?
Dancing the Charlson - hard copy and first edition
Queenie - hard copy.
Dame Jacqueline Wilson is an English novelist known for her children's literature. Her novels have tackled realistic topics such as adoption, disablity and divorce. Since her debut novel in 1969, Wilson has written more than 100 books.
We are thrilled to have 3 signed copies - 2 hard back copies with one being a first edition.
In the 2002 Birthday Honours, Wilson was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) "for services to Literacy in Schools", and from 2005 to 2007 she served as the fourth Children's Laureate. In that role, Wilson urged parents and carers to continue reading aloud to children long after they are able to read for themselves. She also campaigned to make more books available for blind people and campaigned against cutbacks in children's television drama
We are so grateful to Jaqueline Wilson for donating these precious books to our cause
Starting bid
Painted by: Rob Trent
Robert Trent is a renowned international mouth painter and the chair of Toucan Diversity. He is widely recognised for his distinctive artistic style and his advocacy for inclusivity within the arts. Through his work, he has inspired audiences around the world, demonstrating how creativity can transcend physical limitations. In his role at Toucan Diversity, he actively promotes equal opportunities for all.
This painting is one of his larger paintings. It captures a tree lying across a path, taken from a reference photo at Exbury Gardens
This is an original oil painting on Canvas, measuring 51x 76 cm.
A massive Thank you to Rob for being a big part of Toucan's work and for this fantastic donation.
Starting bid
Plate Lithograph on archival paper 175/500
Signed/sealed + dated 28/05/04
42 x 29.7 cms paper size
30 x 17.4 cms image size
Artist: Christian Furr
In 1995, aged 28, Christian Furr became the youngest artist to paint HM Queen Elizabeth II after the Queen personally chose him to be commissioned by the Royal Overseas League.
Furr’s successive works have a adorned the walls of the Saatchi Gallery, The National Portrait Gallery, Royal Society of Portrait Painters and in the private collection at the Vatican.
In 2004 Furr was awarded the Association of Colleges Award at the House of Commons in London given to further education alumni who have gone on to excellence in their chosen field and in 2019 he had a mid career retrospective at the Williamson Art Gallery and Museum.
Donated by: Christian Furr - Thanks a million for all his amazing support of Toucan Diversity.
Starting bid
A limited edition exhibition poster printed on heavyweight 250gsm paper, and personally signed by both Christian Furr and Gered Mankowitz
Limited edition of 200
59.4 x 59.4cm
Christian Furr
In 1995, aged 28, Christian Furr became the youngest artist to paint HM Queen Elizabeth II after the Queen personally chose him to be commissioned by the Royal Overseas League.
Furr’s successive works have adorned the walls of the Saatchi Gallery, The National Portrait Gallery, Royal Society of Portrait Painters and in the private collection at the Vatican.
In 2004 Furr was awarded the Association of Colleges Award at the House of Commons in London given to further education alumni who have gone on to excellence in their chosen field and in 2019 he had a mid career retrospective at the Williamson Art Gallery and Museum.
Gered Mankowitz
Gered Mankowitz FRPS is an English photographer who focused his career in the music industry for over five decades. He has worked with a range of artists from The Rolling Stones to Jimi Hendrix, Marianne Faithfull to Kate Bush, Suzi Quatro to Annie Lennox, Slade to Oasis as well as in other genres of commercial photography, including editorial and advertising. He has been selling Limited Edition prints of his work since his first exhibition in London in1982.
The Collaboration
Royal artist Christian Furr and Godfather of Rock Photography Gered Mankowitz have known each other as friends for over 12 years so their decision to create a new Art collection together happened almost naturally. ‘I have lived with Gered’s work on my walls for many years and I kept seeing them in different vibrant colours.’ After a chat with Gered about a collaboration the ‘45RPM’ collection was born.
This stunning array of works features hand worked uniquely painted original prints such as ‘The Rolling Stones’, ‘Jimi Hendrix and ‘Kate Bush’, bringing Furr’s distinct painting style to some of Gered’s most famous and iconic photographs. The title 45RPM (45 Revolutions per minute) comes from Gered’s background in music – recording the icons of music through his classic photographs of musicians who made their careers with single sales (’45’s) and the revolutionary power of Art.
Starting bid
4 Tickets
Donated by the fabulous Sally Phillips in support of Toucan Diversity. Four tickets with an opportunity to meet the cast afterwards. What an amazing opportunity to meet Sally Phillips, Sam Swainsbury,
JJ Feild, Charly Clive.
VIP Tickets
‘There’s some Alphabites in the freezer. Pop the oven on. You can eat your own words.’
When four siblings reunite at their recently-deceased mother’s home with the intention of divvying up her possessions, a long-buried family secret explodes out into the open – challenging everything they thought they knew about themselves and each other.
True to form, Liv thinks she can bulldozer her way back to how things used to be. People-pleaser, Rob, just wants everyone to get along. But Michelle’s had enough of towing the fragile family line. And with prodigal son, Jonny, hellbent on pushing everyone’s buttons, they all look set to lose everything – their dignity included.
The world premiere of Ben Ockrent’s Relics is a darkly comic family drama about the legacies we inherit, the choices we make, and the heartbreaking compromise of growing up, directed by the award-winning Michael Longhurst.
Donated by: Sally Phillips - Toucan is so grateful for the on-going support form Sally.
Starting bid
My Dog Sighs pursued a teaching career as a stable job.
In the early 2000s, My Dog Sighs was inspired by the emerging street art scene, including Banksy,[2] to attempt his own work. He began by creating small pieces of art that he would leave in public, sometimes on his commute to his primary school teaching job, to be found by strangers. Clues to the location of artworks are sometimes left on social media to combine treasure hunting with art. My Dog Sighs said he weekly participated in Free Art Fridays for 12 years.
Starting bid
Pet Portrait by Jenny Parker Celebrate your beloved companion with a stunning, bespoke A4 pet portrait, beautifully created by talented artist Jenny Parker. A truly unique and heartfelt keepsake that captures the personality and soul of your favourite furry friend. The perfect gift or a treat for yourself and at the same time support Toucan Diversity.
Donated by: Jenny Parker - a strong supporter of our work. Thank you hugely for all your support
Starting bid
Laimer Woodwatch — Vitality Edition (Jade) Treat yourself to something truly special! This stunning Laimer Woodwatch from the Vitality Edition features a gorgeous jade green dial and a rich dark wood strap, presented in a beautiful engraved wooden gift box with a linen pouch. Handcrafted, eco-friendly and utterly unique — a timepiece that makes a statement on any wrist!
Starting bid
£140 Alexandra Sports Gift Card Kindly donated by Alexandra Sports Treat your feet to something special with this generous £140 gift card from Alexandra Sports, the running and fitness experts. Redeemable against your next pair of trainers. The perfect lot for anyone looking to step up their fitness game!
Starting bid
A blue circle design created with resin with a love heart shape design replicating the sweets 'Love Hearts' saying in braille 'Love is Blind'
The design is around 25cm in diameter
Artist:
Clarke Reynolds — Mr Dot
Clarke Reynolds aka Mr Dot is an internationally recognised blind artist based in Portsmouth, England, known for his groundbreaking work in Braille art. Losing his vision to rod-cone dystrophy, Mr Dot developed a distinctive creative language that turns Braille into large-scale, vibrant artworks that can be read by touch and seen by sight.
Blending colour, pattern, and texture, Mr Dot challenges traditional gallery experiences by making art accessible to both blind and sighted audiences. His mission extends beyond the canvas — advocating for greater inclusion, accessibility, and representation in the arts. As an ambassador for Fight for Sight and a finalist for the National Diversity Awards, Mr Dot uses his platform to inspire change and conversation about disability and creativity.
His work has been exhibited nationally and internationally, alongside public speaking engagements, workshops, and collaborations with organisations dedicated to advancing inclusive design.
www.mrdotuk.com
Insta @mrdotofficial
A huge thank you to Clarke for this beautiful and unique item.
Starting bid
We simply couldn't resist! This delightful Toucan LEGO kit is an absolute must-have for LEGO lovers and nature enthusiasts alike. Whether you're building it for display or as a gift for someone special, this charming set is as fun to build as it is beautiful to show off. And of course — what could be more fitting for a Toucan Diversity Silent Auction than a Toucan?! 🧡
LEGO Creator 3in1 Tropical Toucan (30688)[59 pcs]
Starting bid
Wheel Thrown Pottery Taster Class — Guildhall, Portsmouth
We know you've always wanted to try it!
This wonderful 2.5-hour taster class at the The Makers Guild, Guildhall, Pottery Studio, gives you the chance to get your hands on the wheel and discover the joy of pottery for yourself. You'll learn how to centre the clay and pull your very first pot shape — and yes, a little wobbling is all part of the fun! Your two best pieces will be bisque fired and glaze dipped in studio glazes, giving you a beautiful handmade keepsake to take home. The perfect gift for yourself or someone who fancies picking up a truly unique new hobby!
Donated by: The Makers Guild
Starting bid
Original Mixed Media Artwork by Carrie Swinburne
Prepare to fall in love!
This stunning original artwork by Portsmouth-based artist Carrie Swinburne is an absolute explosion of colour, joy, and personality. Titled "Song of the Summer", this gorgeous mixed media piece — combining acrylic, paper, and pen — bursts with butterflies, blooms, and pure creative delight. Mounted on a deep art box wood canvas (20 x 30 x 2cm), it is ready to hang and instantly brighten any space it calls home. Carrie's signature warmth and playful character shine through every brushstroke — this is a piece that will make you smile every single day. A truly special lot not to be missed!
Donated by: Carrie who has been supporting Toucan for many years.
Starting bid
3-Month Gym Membership Voucher for Global use!
Kindly donated by Anytime Fitness, Didcot Kickstart your fitness journey with this generous 3-month full membership at any Anytime Fitness Gym. Enjoy unlimited 24/7 access to premium gym facilities, including a wide range of equipment to suit all fitness levels and goals. A wonderful gift for yourself or someone you care about — and a fantastic opportunity to invest in your health and wellbeing.
Donated by: Paul Carter, our Finance Director and owner of Anytime Fitness Gym - Didcot.
Starting bid
Full Annual Membership — BH Live
What an incredible lot! This generous full annual membership with BH Live gives you a whole year of unlimited access to world-class leisure and fitness facilities across their fantastic centres. From swimming pools and gym equipment to fitness classes and wellbeing activities, BH Live has something for absolutely everyone — whatever your age, ability, or fitness level. This is so much more than a gym membership — it's a full year of feeling fantastic! A truly outstanding lot and one of the most valuable prizes of the evening. Don't let this one slip away!
Starting bid
Full Annual Membership — BH Live
What an incredible lot! This generous full annual membership with BH Live gives you a whole year of unlimited access to world-class leisure and fitness facilities across their fantastic centres. From swimming pools and gym equipment to fitness classes and wellbeing activities, BH Live has something for absolutely everyone — whatever your age, ability, or fitness level. This is so much more than a gym membership — it's a full year of feeling fantastic! A truly outstanding lot and one of the most valuable prizes of the evening. Don't let this one slip away!
Starting bid
Personal Styling Consultation — Annie Miall, London Style Consultant
Have you ever wished someone could advise you on how to dress and what style would suit you best? Now you can! This incredible styling consultation voucher with the fabulous Annie Miall — London's renowned personal style consultant and featured expert in ELLE, GQ, and BBC Two — is an absolute dream lot.
Annie will get to know you personally — your aspirations, lifestyle, and character — before creating a bespoke styling template tailored just for you, covering everything from body shape and colouring to the clothing styles best suited to you and your lifestyle.
The consultation can take place at Annie's London-based office, your own home (if within reasonable travelling distance), or via Zoom — whatever works best for you.
A truly transformative and luxurious experience — this is the gift of confidence!
https://www.anniemiall.com/
Insta: @anniemaillstyling
Donated by: Annie Miall - Thank you Annie from all of us here at Toucan for this generous gift.
Starting bid
Luxury Gift Bundle
Three Fabulous Items in One Lot! This gorgeous bundle has something for everyone and makes the most wonderful treat! Included in this fabulous lot are a classic Royal London quartz silver watch with an elegant square face and black leather strap, complete with its International Certificate of Guarantee; a stylish Radley London sock gift set, beautifully boxed and featuring the iconic Radley dog design — perfect for any Radley lover; and a luxurious Baylis & Harding Tropical Paradise hand cream gift set, bursting with gorgeous tropical fragrances to pamper and indulge. Three stunning items, one incredible lot — this is the perfect bundle for a treat or a gift!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!