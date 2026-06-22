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About this event
This ticket is for one child age 4 - 6 years old, attending the Trailblazers Annual Sports Day.
Younger siblings are welcome to come along and cheer on.
Please ensure children wear suitable clothing and trainers, and bring a water bottle.
This ticket is for one child age 7- 9 years old, attending the Trailblazers Annual Sports Day.
Younger siblings are welcome to come along and cheer on.
Please ensure children wear suitable clothing and trainers, and bring a water bottle.
This ticket is for one Girl age 10+ years old, attending the Trailblazers Annual Sports Day.
Younger siblings are welcome to come along and cheer on.
Please ensure children wear suitable clothing and trainers, and bring a water bottle.
This ticket is for one Boy age 10+, attending the Trailblazers Annual Sports Day.
Younger siblings are welcome to come along and cheer on.
Please ensure children wear suitable clothing and trainers, and bring a water bottle.
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