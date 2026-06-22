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Children participate in various sports like a sack race and tug-of-war in the foreground, with a running track and a soccer game in the background, all under a colorful sky on a poster advertising Trailblazers' Annual Sports Day.
Hubb Leicestershire

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Hubb Leicestershire

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Trailblazers Annual Sports Day

Wigston Fields Community Centre

242 Leicester Rd, Wigston LE18 1HQ, UK

Children age 4 years to 6 years old
£2

This ticket is for one child age 4 - 6 years old, attending the Trailblazers Annual Sports Day.


Younger siblings are welcome to come along and cheer on.

Please ensure children wear suitable clothing and trainers, and bring a water bottle.

Children age 7 years to 9 years
£2

This ticket is for one child age 7- 9 years old, attending the Trailblazers Annual Sports Day.


Younger siblings are welcome to come along and cheer on.

Please ensure children wear suitable clothing and trainers, and bring a water bottle.

Girls 10+ age
£2

This ticket is for one Girl age 10+ years old, attending the Trailblazers Annual Sports Day.


Younger siblings are welcome to come along and cheer on.

Please ensure children wear suitable clothing and trainers, and bring a water bottle.

Boy age 10+
£2

This ticket is for one Boy age 10+, attending the Trailblazers Annual Sports Day.


Younger siblings are welcome to come along and cheer on.

Please ensure children wear suitable clothing and trainers, and bring a water bottle.

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