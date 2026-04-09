Trailblazers: First Aid & Ambulances

About this event
Join us for an engaging and hands-on Trailblazers session exploring First Aid & Ambulances 🚑
Children will take part in a fun and interactive experience where they’ll learn essential life skills, including how to respond in an emergency, basic first aid, and how paramedics help people.
This session is suitable for children aged 5+
Younger siblings are welcome if accompanying an older sibling, however all children must have their own ticket
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