Child Ticket – £1

This ticket is for one child to attend Trailblazers: Monday Stories & Colouring – Ramadan Edition.

Ideally suited for children aged 5+, however younger siblings may attend if accompanying an older sibling. Please note that every child attending must have their own ticket.

This is not a drop-in session. Booking is required as spaces are limited.

We look forward to welcoming your child for a calm and creative Ramadan gathering 🌙