🏆 Trailblazers Spelling Bee — Audience Tickets 🐝

About this event
Please note: all competition participant spaces are now fully booked. These tickets are for parents, family members, and friends who would like to attend, support the children, and enjoy the event.
The registration fee includes your child’s entry plus one accompanying adult.
If you would like to bring additional friends or family members, please purchase an additional audience ticket at £1 per person using the link below.
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