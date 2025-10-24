Trans+ Solidarity Alliance

Offered by

Trans+ Solidarity Alliance

About this shop

Trans Secret Santa UK- Holiday Cards

Pack of 6 Holiday Cards item
Pack of 6 Holiday Cards item
Pack of 6 Holiday Cards item
Pack of 6 Holiday Cards
£12

This pack features two designs from two UK-based trans artists, Boe La of Boe Studios and Usva Inei. This pack contains 3 of each design.

The cards are A5 sized with no messages inside and come with individual envelopes.

This price includes UK Shipping by 1st class post. If you'd like to receive these internationally please add one of the shipping upgrades to your order.

Pack of 12 Holiday Cards - 16% saving item
Pack of 12 Holiday Cards - 16% saving item
Pack of 12 Holiday Cards - 16% saving item
Pack of 12 Holiday Cards - 16% saving
£20

This pack features two designs from two UK-based trans artists, Boe La of Boe Studios and Usva Inei. This pack contains 6 of each design.

The cards are A5 sized with no messages inside and come with individual envelopes.

This price includes UK Shipping by 1st class post. If you'd like to receive these internationally please add one of the shipping upgrades to your order.

Pack of 24 Holiday Cards- 25% saving item
Pack of 24 Holiday Cards- 25% saving item
Pack of 24 Holiday Cards- 25% saving item
Pack of 24 Holiday Cards- 25% saving
£36

This pack features two designs from two UK-based trans artists, Boe La of Boe Studios and Usva Inei. This pack contains 12 of each design.

The cards are A5 sized with no messages inside and come with individual envelopes.

This price includes UK Shipping by 1st class post. If you'd like to receive these internationally please add one of the shipping upgrades to your order.

Rest of world - International Shipping Upgrade
£5

Upgrade your order to include international shipping via Royal Mail and its partners.

Purchasers are responsible for any customs fees applied by the destination country.

EU/EEA/CH - Shipping Upgrade
£3.50

Upgrade your order to include international shipping to the EU, EEA or Switzerland (other nations please select the rest of the world option) via Royal Mail and its partners

Purchasers are responsible for any customs fees applied by the destination country.

Add a donation for Trans+ Solidarity Alliance

£

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!