Trans Secret Santa UK- Holiday Cards

Offered by
About this shop
This pack features two designs from two UK-based trans artists, Boe La of Boe Studios and Usva Inei. This pack contains 3 of each design.
The cards are A5 sized with no messages inside and come with individual envelopes.
This price includes UK Shipping by 1st class post. If you'd like to receive these internationally please add one of the shipping upgrades to your order.
This pack features two designs from two UK-based trans artists, Boe La of Boe Studios and Usva Inei. This pack contains 6 of each design.
The cards are A5 sized with no messages inside and come with individual envelopes.
This price includes UK Shipping by 1st class post. If you'd like to receive these internationally please add one of the shipping upgrades to your order.
This pack features two designs from two UK-based trans artists, Boe La of Boe Studios and Usva Inei. This pack contains 12 of each design.
The cards are A5 sized with no messages inside and come with individual envelopes.
This price includes UK Shipping by 1st class post. If you'd like to receive these internationally please add one of the shipping upgrades to your order.
Upgrade your order to include international shipping via Royal Mail and its partners.
Purchasers are responsible for any customs fees applied by the destination country.
Upgrade your order to include international shipping to the EU, EEA or Switzerland (other nations please select the rest of the world option) via Royal Mail and its partners
Purchasers are responsible for any customs fees applied by the destination country.
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!