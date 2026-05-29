Tring Pride Month Raffle 2026

About this raffle
Tickets can only be purchased by persons aged 16 years or over. Registered with Dacorum Borough Council under the Gambling Act 2005. Promoter: Tring Pride, Nora Grace Hall, Faversham Close, Tring HP23 5BA. Registration No LOT410
Tickets can only be purchased by persons aged 16 years or over. Registered with Dacorum Borough Council under the Gambling Act 2005. Promoter: Tring Pride, Nora Grace Hall, Faversham Close, Tring HP23 5BA. Registration No LOT410
Tickets can only be purchased by persons aged 16 years or over. Registered with Dacorum Borough Council under the Gambling Act 2005. Promoter: Tring Pride, Nora Grace Hall, Faversham Close, Tring HP23 5BA. Registration No LOT410
£
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