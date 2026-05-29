A white circle with "Tring Pride Raffle 2026" and ticket details is set against a background of colorful, wavy stripes.
Tring Together

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Tring Together

About this raffle

Tring Pride Month Raffle 2026

1 Ticket
£2

Tickets can only be purchased by persons aged 16 years or over. Registered with Dacorum Borough Council under the Gambling Act 2005. Promoter: Tring Pride, Nora Grace Hall, Faversham Close, Tring HP23 5BA. Registration No LOT410

3 Tickets Bundle
£6
This includes 3 tickets

Tickets can only be purchased by persons aged 16 years or over. Registered with Dacorum Borough Council under the Gambling Act 2005. Promoter: Tring Pride, Nora Grace Hall, Faversham Close, Tring HP23 5BA. Registration No LOT410

5 Ticket Bundle
£10
This includes 5 tickets

Tickets can only be purchased by persons aged 16 years or over. Registered with Dacorum Borough Council under the Gambling Act 2005. Promoter: Tring Pride, Nora Grace Hall, Faversham Close, Tring HP23 5BA. Registration No LOT410

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