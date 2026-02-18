TWEHC End of Season Raffle 2026

About this raffle
This ticket enters you into the prize draw for each of the luxury prizes listed below:
This is a ticket bundle for the luxury prizes - £10 for 5 tickets
This ticket enters you into the prize draw for each of the standard prizes listed below:
This is a ticket bundle for the standard prizes - £10 for 10 tickets
This enters you into the prize draw for each of the excursion prizes listed below:
This is a ticket bundle for the Excursion prizes - £10 for 12 tickets
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