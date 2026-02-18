Transforming Futures Multi Academy Trust

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Transforming Futures Multi Academy Trust

About this raffle

TWEHC End of Season Raffle 2026

1 Luxury Prize Ticket
£2.50

This ticket enters you into the prize draw for each of the luxury prizes listed below:


  • 2 night stay in Illfracombe Holiday Cottage
  • 2 night mid-week stay at The Nest, Down Farm
  • Tea-for-Two at the Hartnoll Hotel
  • 2 x Exclusive tickets to England vs India Womens Cricket at Somerset CCC
  • £200 worth of Bijoux de Mimi Jewellery
  • 3 Course Meal for 2 at The Mount Pleasant Inn, Nomansland



Luxury Bundle
£10
This includes 5 tickets

This is a ticket bundle for the luxury prizes - £10 for 5 tickets

1 Standard Prize Ticket
£1.50

This ticket enters you into the prize draw for each of the standard prizes listed below:


  • 1 Year Supply of Eggs from Woodcott Farm
  • Sandford Orchards Bundle
  • £20 VIP Cosmedics Voucher
  • Shades by Niko Selection Box
Standard Bundle
£10
This includes 10 tickets

This is a ticket bundle for the standard prizes - £10 for 10 tickets

1 Excursion Ticket
£2

This enters you into the prize draw for each of the excursion prizes listed below:


  • 2 x Coombe Martin tickets
  • 2 x Merlin Cinema tickets
  • 2 x Clip and Climb tickets
  • 2 x Quince Honey Farm tickets
  • 1 x IBounce voucher
  • 1 x Family swim or racket session (Active Devon)
  • 1 x Family of 4 ticket to Wildwood Devon
Excursion Bundle
£10
This includes 12 tickets

This is a ticket bundle for the Excursion prizes - £10 for 12 tickets

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