TWEHC End of Season Raffle 2026

This ticket enters you into the prize draw for each of the luxury prizes listed below:





2 night stay in Illfracombe Holiday Cottage

2 night mid-week stay at The Nest, Down Farm

Tea-for-Two at the Hartnoll Hotel

2 x Exclusive tickets to England vs India Womens Cricket at Somerset CCC

£200 worth of Bijoux de Mimi Jewellery

3 Course Meal for 2 at The Mount Pleasant Inn, Nomansland







