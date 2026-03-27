Unpicking Benedict's Law for Allergy Leads in Schools

Unpicking the Role of the Designated Allergy Lead and Creating a Compliance‑Ready Allergy Action Plan





Make sure your school is fully prepared for the changes coming into effect this September.





For most schools this is a new role and during the session our experts will unpack what the role requires and ensures that the lead has the knowledge to fulfil the statutory duties and achieve compliance. Participants will be supported to create their action plan and have the opportunity to ask questions to deepen their understanding.





Submit your questions in advance or ask them on the night. Leave feeling confident about what your school must cover to stay compliant.





Ticket £45 + VAT











