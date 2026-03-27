Unpicking Benedict's Law for School Governors

Unpicking the Role of the Nominated Governor for Allergy and Understanding Governance Responsibilities Within the Wider Safeguarding Duty





Make sure your school is fully prepared for the changes coming into effect this September.





This is a newly required role for governing bodies in maintained schools and Trust settings. During the webinar, our experts will unpack the expectations of the nominated governor and explain how the role fits into the wider safeguarding framework. Governors and trustees will gain clarity on what schools must do to achieve compliance and will have the opportunity to ask questions throughout the session. Attendees will leave with resources designed to support effective governance and ongoing monitoring.





Submit your questions in advance or ask them on the night. Leave feeling confident about what your school must cover to stay compliant.





Ticket £30 + VAT











