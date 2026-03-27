Unpicking Benedict's Law with Anaphylaxis UK

Fully Funded Webinar for Schools: Understanding Benedict’s Law and the New Statutory Guidance





Make sure your school is fully prepared for the changes coming into effect this September.





In this information‑only session, our experts will break down Benedict’s Law, explain what the new guidance requires, and show you exactly what compliant training should include.





You’ll learn how to check whether your training provider is delivering the right content, what risk‑reduction and healthcare‑planning expectations look like, and which DfE resources will support you—without needing to search for them.





Submit your questions in advance or ask them on the night. Leave feeling confident about what your school must cover to stay compliant.



















