Untapped Art Therapy Charity Art Auction

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Starting bid
ARTIST: Nick Grindrod
TITLE: Take a Minute
BIO: Nick Grindrod is a British artist, based in Sheffield. He studied Fine Art at the University of Derby.
Boldly abstract in nature, Grindrod’s paintings skilfully layer strict geometric forms with gestural painterly handling.
Working in intense bursts of activity, initial sketches are adapted and reformed in an instinctive, immediate process. Much of the aesthetic decision-making is done in the moment – intuitively working with the paintings in ‘real time’. Consequently, removal of paint and erasure of marks play just as important a role as the application of paint, and this is abundantly clear when we look at the finished works.
UNFRAMED ORIGINAL PAINTING WEBSITE: https://www.nickgrindrod.com IG: @njgrindrod
MEDIA: Acrylics on linen
SIZE: 31cm x 43cm
DATE: 2025
UK P&P: £5.25 charged to highest bidder after auction ends
Starting bid
ARTIST: Jenny Tarr
TITLE: Becoming Blue
BIO: I’m a figurative artist exploring the interior worlds of women through minimalist, gestural portraiture. Working with acrylic, masonry paint, and expressive line, I strip the figure back to its essential marks to capture presence, emotion, and the subtle moments of becoming. I draw every day, using observation and intuition to build a fluid, responsive practice shaped by rhythm and repetition. My work is rooted in softness, strength, and the many layers of self we share (or conceal) from the world. Through simplicity and stillness, I aim to create space for reflection, connection, and the gentle power of being.
UNFRAMED ORIGINAL PAINTING
Website: www.jennytarrstudio.co.uk
IG: @jennytarrstudio
MEDIA: Masonry and acrylic on paper
SIZE: 42cm x 29.7cm
DATE: 2025
UK P&P: £3.60 charged to highest bidder after auction ends
Starting bid
ARTIST: Sarah Christie
TITLE: Lirili Larila (Elephant)
BIO: I’m a self-taught artist who turns the chaos of the world into colour, texture, and unapologetic honesty. I dive into the subject’s people usually dodge mental health, feminism, and the messy, brilliant business of being human. My work is unfiltered, provocative, sometimes darkly funny, and always created to spark a reaction. I mostly work in acrylics with bursts of mixed media, shifting between pulp-inspired pop and stark monochrome depending on the story I’m telling. Creating from my kitchen studio while raising my 12-year-old, I keep my art raw, loud, and true. Perfection isn’t the goal; impact is.
Self-taught artist turning chaos into colour, wit, and truth. Bold, unfiltered work on mental health, feminism, and the messy human experience.
UNFRAMED ORIGINAL PAINTING
IG: @ArtBy_SarahC
MEDIA: Posca and mixed media on canvas postcard
SIZE: 13 x 18 cm
DATE: 2025
UK P&P: £3.15 charged to highest bidder after auction ends
Starting bid
ARTIST: Sarah Christie
TITLE: Frigo Camelo (Camel)
BIO: I’m a self-taught artist who turns the chaos of the world into colour, texture, and unapologetic honesty. I dive into the subject’s people usually dodge mental health, feminism, and the messy, brilliant business of being human. My work is unfiltered, provocative, sometimes darkly funny, and always created to spark a reaction. I mostly work in acrylics with bursts of mixed media, shifting between pulp-inspired pop and stark monochrome depending on the story I’m telling. Creating from my kitchen studio while raising my 12-year-old, I keep my art raw, loud, and true. Perfection isn’t the goal; impact is.
Self-taught artist turning chaos into colour, wit, and truth. Bold, unfiltered work on mental health, feminism, and the messy human experience.
UNFRAMED ORIGINAL PAINTING
IG: @ArtBy_SarahC
MEDIA: Posca and mixed media on canvas postcard
SIZE: 13 x 18 cm
DATE: 2025
UK P&P: £3.15 charged to highest bidder after auction ends
Starting bid
ARTIST: Sarah Christie
TITLE: Tong Sahor (Stickman)
BIO: I’m a self-taught artist who turns the chaos of the world into colour, texture, and unapologetic honesty. I dive into the subject’s people usually dodge mental health, feminism, and the messy, brilliant business of being human. My work is unfiltered, provocative, sometimes darkly funny, and always created to spark a reaction. I mostly work in acrylics with bursts of mixed media, shifting between pulp-inspired pop and stark monochrome depending on the story I’m telling. Creating from my kitchen studio while raising my 12-year-old, I keep my art raw, loud, and true. Perfection isn’t the goal; impact is.
Self-taught artist turning chaos into colour, wit, and truth. Bold, unfiltered work on mental health, feminism, and the messy human experience.
UNFRAMED ORIGINAL PAINTING
IG: @ArtBy_SarahC
MEDIA: Posca and mixed media on canvas postcard
SIZE: 13 x 18 cm
DATE: 2025
UK P&P: £3.15 charged to highest bidder after auction ends
Starting bid
ARTIST: Adam Bridgland
TITLE: Books Beside Her Bed
BIO: Adam Bridgland is a contemporary British artist based in Cambridgeshire known for his witty typographic works that draw on a sense of shared British nostalgia and childhood memories, often referencing postcards, paint-by-numbers kits and colouring books. He graduated from the Royal College of Art in 2006 with an MA in Fine Art and has since exhibited internationally, with work in the collections of The British Museum and the V&A. Bridgland has also completed numerous high-profile commissions for brands like YouTube, Comme Des Garçons, and Soho House.
UNFRAMED PRINT
Website: https://adambridgland.co.uk/
IG: @adam_bridgland
MEDIA: Unique screen monoprint
SIZE: 29.7 x 21 cm
DATE: 2025
UK P&P: £8 charged to highest bidder after auction ends
Starting bid
ARTIST: Adam Bridgland
TITLE: Stars To Guide
BIO: Adam Bridgland is a contemporary British artist based in Cambridgeshire known for his witty typographic works that draw on a sense of shared British nostalgia and childhood memories, often referencing postcards, paint-by-numbers kits and colouring books. He graduated from the Royal College of Art in 2006 with an MA in Fine Art and has since exhibited internationally, with work in the collections of The British Museum and the V&A. Bridgland has also completed numerous high-profile commissions for brands like YouTube, Comme Des Garçons, and Soho House.
UNFRAMED PRINT
Website: https://adambridgland.co.uk/
IG: @adam_bridgland
MEDIA: Unique screen monoprint
SIZE: 29.7 x 21 cm
DATE: 2025
UK P&P: £8 charged to highest bidder after auction ends
Starting bid
ARTIST: Lupo
TITLE: N/A *1
BIO: I am a street artist, painter and sculptor from Vancouver's East side, Canada. Most of my work involves unsanctioned public installations.
My subject matter reflects my own lived experience and those of my loved ones (including displacement, systemic violence, poverty, and erasure). Art has given me a way to cope and a means of raising awareness. My longest-running project, #belovedghosts (which began in 2021), is an ongoing series of public sculptures honouring the memories of loved ones and community members who've passed away from overdose, violence, or suicide. I am grateful to share my work with you.
Lupo is a street artist from Vancouver, Canada. His work includes paintings, guerrilla street installations, and sculpture to honour community members lost to overdose, violence and mental health struggles, to raise awareness, and to invite dialogue.
UNFRAMED ORIGINAL PAINTING
Website: lupo-art.com
IG: @lupo.artwork
MEDIA: Acrylic on canvas
SIZE: 60cm x 40cm
DATE: 2025
UK P&P: £5.25 charged to highest bidder after auction ends
Starting bid
ARTIST: Lupo
TITLE: N/A *2
BIO: I am a street artist, painter and sculptor from Vancouver's East side, Canada. Most of my work involves unsanctioned public installations.
My subject matter reflects my own lived experience and those of my loved ones (including displacement, systemic violence, poverty, and erasure). Art has given me a way to cope and a means of raising awareness. My longest running project, #belovedghosts (which began in 2021), is an ongoing series of public sculptures honouring the memories of loved ones and community members who've passed away from overdose, violence, or suicide. I am grateful to share my work with you.
Lupo is a street artist from Vancouver, Canada. His work includes paintings, guerilla street installations, and sculpture to honor community members lost to overdose, violence and mental health struggles, to raise awareness, and to invite dialogue.
UNFRAMED ORIGINAL PAINTING
Website: lupo-art.com
IG: @lupo.artwork
MEDIA: Acrylic on canvas
SIZE: 60cm x 40cm
DATE: 2025 charged to highest bidder after auction ends
Starting bid
ARTIST: Sue Hamilton-White
TITLE: Stanpit Marsh
BIO: I’m a fine artist creating abstract paintings that evoke, create or depict positive shifts on an emotional or visual level. My work is often layered, transitioning from one state to another, representing a journey or exciting an emotion based in freedom. I'm a synaesthete, meaning that when I hear music, I see colours and shapes. This informs the work I make, and results in work additionally inspired by the music I love, or requests taken as commissions.
I’m a practising Art Psychotherapist, and founded and run Untapped Art Therapy, a youth mental health charity based in the Bournemouth area.
UNFRAMED LIMITED EDITION PRINT
Website: https://www.saatchiart.com/en-gb/suehw-art
IG: @suehw_art
MEDIA: Giclee print
SIZE: A2
DATE: 2024
P&P : £7 charged to highest bidder after auction ends
Starting bid
ARTIST: Sue Hamilton-White
TITLE: Brockwell Park at Dusk
BIO: I’m a fine artist creating abstract paintings that evoke, create or depict positive shifts on an emotional or visual level. My work is often layered, transitioning from one state to another, representing a journey or exciting an emotion based in freedom. I'm a synaesthete, meaning that when I hear music, I see colours and shapes. This informs the work I make, and results in work additionally inspired by the music I love, or requests taken as commissions.
I’m a practising Art Psychotherapist, and founded and run Untapped Art Therapy, a youth mental health charity based in the Bournemouth area.
UNFRAMED LIMITED EDITION PRINT
Website: https://www.saatchiart.com/en-gb/suehw-art
IG: @suehw_art
MEDIA: Giclee print
SIZE: A2
DATE: 2024
P&P : £7 charged to highest bidder after auction ends
Starting bid
ARTIST: George Ryan
TITLE: Sacred Chaos
BIO: My work explores motion - where structure, form, chaos, and harmony collide. Using spray paint as my primary medium, I build forms through expressionism or stencil work, then disrupt them with impulsive marks or controlled gestures. Each piece becomes a negotiation between order and disorder. Colour is my realm: sometimes limited to focus intention, sometimes expanded to invite exploration. I’m drawn to ancient geometry and the shapes that echo through human experience. My goal is to push my emotions, thoughts, and influences into the physical world - creating work that confronts, interrupts, and refuses to sit quietly, art that still feels alive after you’ve walked away.
UNFRAMED ORIGINAL PAINTING
IG: @gabrarts
MEDIA: Acrylic paint, Oil paint and Spray paint
SIZE: 80cm x 40cm
DATE: 2025
P&P: £25 charged to highest bidder after auction ends
Starting bid
ARTIST: George Ryan
TITLE: Blue Print
BIO: My work explores motion - where structure, form, chaos, and harmony collide. Using spray paint as my primary medium, I build forms through expressionism or stencil work, then disrupt them with impulsive marks or controlled gestures. Each piece becomes a negotiation between order and disorder. Colour is my realm: sometimes limited to focus intention, sometimes expanded to invite exploration. I’m drawn to ancient geometry and the shapes that echo through human experience. My goal is to push my emotions, thoughts, and influences into the physical world - creating work that confronts, interrupts, and refuses to sit quietly, art that still feels alive after you’ve walked away.
UNFRAMED ORIGINAL PAINTING
IG: @gabrarts
MEDIA: Acrylic paint, Oil paint and Spray paint
SIZE: 120 x 80cm
DATE: 2025
P&P: £25 charged to highest bidder after auction ends
Starting bid
ARTIST: OHMY__Mark Yates
TITLE: CIRCUIT
BIO: Mixed media experimental artist. Textured image-based work, driven by concepts taken from the world around us. Working in many mediums, using both digital and manual techniques. playing and pushing to see what happens! My journey starts with mark making, then capturing them digitally, to compose the image. Use and execution of materials come through from the concept to finalise the piece of work. Faces are found images, made up from various sources. Again, taking different elements of a face to create a new expression. Still learning, driving me forward in search of innovative ways of presenting my work.
Mixed media experimental artist. Textured image-based work, driven by concepts. Working in many mediums, playing and pushing to see essentially what happens!
UNFRAMED ORIGINAL PAINTING
WEBSITE: https://ohmymarkyates.bigcartel.com
IG: @yateszero
MEDIA: Ceramic tile, acrylic and spray paint.
SIZE: 15cm x 15xm
DATE: 2025
P&P: £5.50 charged to highest bidder after auction ends
Starting bid
ARTIST: Isabelle Pepin
TITLE: Molotow Mila
BIO: Isabelle Pepin is a dynamic graphic artist known for her striking, high-energy creations made with spray paint, acrylic paints & intricate stencils, thriving on blending colour, texture & movement to capture the spirit of the moment.
After making waves in the UK festival scene in 2024, at music events, such as The Secret Garden Party, Purbeck Valley Folk Festival & Small Worlds Summer Festival, 2025 was driven by the heart of Isabelle’s work; Art Throbs Studio.
This passion wagon - a portable, messy art studio, started out as a Rice horse-box & lives on to spark creativity wherever it lands. This year, Art Throbs Studio has bought local artists together to create, exhibit & teach at events across the South coast, including Rustic Stomp, Bimble Bandada, Purbeck Valley Folk Festival, Summer Campout, South Coast Styles charity event & Arts by the Sea festival among others.
UNFRAMED ORIGINAL PAINTING
WEBSITE: www.artthrobsstudio.com
IG: @art_throbs_studios
MEDIA: Spray paint, acrylic & Posca pen
SIZE: 40cm x 40cm
DATE: 2025
P&P: £5.50 charged to highest bidder after auction ends
Starting bid
ARTIST: Stevie Cavana
TITLE: Lady Gaga
BIO: I am Stevie Cavana, a stencil artist from Scotland. I originally began creating art while struggling with mental health issues, finding comfort in the focus and repetition of drawing. I hand-draw and cut all my stencils, using bold colours to craft vibrant pop art. My process is both meticulous and meditative, helping me channel emotion into creativity. Over time, I’ve grown increasingly introspective, pushing my artistic boundaries. My work now leans toward social commentary, using familiar imagery to question what society overlooks. Each piece aims to spark reflection, encourage conversation, and inspire more mindful engagement with the world around us.
Stevie is an ever-evolving introspective artist who would describe his artistic direction as moving toward social commentary.
UNFRAMED ORIGINAL PAINTING
IG: @stevie_cavana_art
MEDIA: Spray paint on canvas
SIZE: 59.4cm by 42cm
DATE: 2025
P&P: £12 charged to highest bidder after auction ends
Starting bid
ARTIST: Stevie Cavana
TITLE: Eminem
BIO: I am Stevie Cavana, a stencil artist from Scotland. I originally began creating art while struggling with mental health issues, finding comfort in the focus and repetition of drawing. I hand-draw and cut all my stencils, using bold colours to craft vibrant pop art. My process is both meticulous and meditative, helping me channel emotion into creativity. Over time, I’ve grown increasingly introspective, pushing my artistic boundaries. My work now leans toward social commentary, using familiar imagery to question what society overlooks. Each piece aims to spark reflection, encourage conversation, and inspire more mindful engagement with the world around us.
Stevie is an ever-evolving, introspective artist who would describe his artistic direction as moving toward social commentary.
UNFRAMED ORIGINAL PAINTING
IG: @stevie_cavana_art
MEDIA: Spray paint on canvas
SIZE: 59.4cm by 42cm
DATE: 2025
P&P: £12 charged to highest bidder after auction ends
Starting bid
ARTIST: Craig Seabright (CnC Arts)
TITLE: "Stretch" original foot drawing
BIO: "Due to an injury affecting the nerves in my arms, I have been creating my work using my right foot for the past 28 years. My focus is on the fleeting nature of the moments that make up life, and how these moments are perceived internally and shared externally. I believe you do not draw with your hands but with your eyes."
CnC Arts are a collaborative couple based in Boscombe, Bournemouth. Craig Seabright, an artist who draws exclusively with his foot, and Chantale Paruit', an artist, poet and musician. Working independently and together, they have recently been featured on ITV and continue to exhibit and work throughout the area.
UNFRAMED ORIGINAL DRAWING
FB: CnC Arts IG:craig_seabright
MEDIA: Graphite on paper
SIZE: 57cm x 73.5cm
DATE: 2025
P&P: £4.50 charged to highest bidder after auction ends
Starting bid
ARTIST: Chantale Paruit' (CnC Arts)
TITLE: "Rise"
BIO: I arrived at art through therapy. My work is intricate and meditative, exploring the constant thoughts that flow through a single moment. I am also a poet and musician. Art is a way of spilling my incessant thought stream onto paper in an attempt to reach a universal language."
CnC Arts are a collaborative couple based in Boscombe, Bournemouth. Craig Seabright, an artist who draws exclusively with his foot, and Chantale Paruit', an artist, poet and musician. Working independently and together, they have recently been featured on ITV and continue to exhibit and work throughout the area.
UNFRAMED ORIGINAL DRAWING
FB: CnC Arts
MEDIA: Ink on paper
SIZE: 21cmx26cm
DATE: 2025
P&P: £3.50 charged to highest bidder after auction ends
Starting bid
ARTIST: Luke Nigel Trimmings
TITLE: Empathy Tree
BIO: Known for his bold yet intricate black-and-white line work, Luke Nigel Trimmings (LNT) combines fine liners, paint pens, and spray paint to create pieces that explore the tension and harmony between nature and machines. While his work is predominantly monochrome, Luke uses colour as texture — a deliberate choice that adds depth and rhythm where it’s most needed.
From model aeroplane sculptures inspired by his early creative passions, to album covers and large-scale wall murals, Luke’s practice moves fluidly between scale and medium. His art invites viewers to look closer — to find precision, patience, and play in every line.
With exhibitions in Japan (Art Bank Gallery, Choshi, 2014) and finalist placements in Art Battles, LNT continues to push his craft, balancing technical skill with imaginative curiosity.
UNFRAMED PRINT
WEBSITE: lukenigeltrimmings.art.co.uk
FACEBOOK: LukeNigelTrimmings
MEDIA: Coloured fine liners, spray paint, masking tape (this is a print)
SIZE:29.5 x 40 cm
DATE: 2025
P&P: £2.50 charged to highest bidder after auction ends
Starting bid
ARTIST: Luke Nigel Trimmings
TITLE: Digital Heartbeat
BIO: Known for his bold yet intricate black-and-white line work, Luke Nigel Trimmings (LNT) combines fine liners, paint pens, and spray paint to create pieces that explore the tension and harmony between nature and machines. While his work is predominantly monochrome, Luke uses colour as texture — a deliberate choice that adds depth and rhythm where it’s most needed.
From model aeroplane sculptures inspired by his early creative passions, to album covers and large-scale wall murals, Luke’s practice moves fluidly between scale and medium. His art invites viewers to look closer — to find precision, patience, and play in every line.
With exhibitions in Japan (Art Bank Gallery, Choshi, 2014) and finalist placements in Art Battles, LNT continues to push his craft, balancing technical skill with imaginative curiosity.
UNFRAMED PRINT
WEBSITE: lukenigeltrimmings.art.co.uk
FACEBOOK: LukeNigelTrimmings
MEDIA: Pencil, paint pen, spray paint, Canvas Board (this is a print)
SIZE:29.5 x 40 cm
DATE: 2025
P&P: £2.50 charged to highest bidder after auction ends
Starting bid
ARTIST: Nathan Shaw "Asuek"
TITLE: Cookie Monster Tag
BIO: I’m Asuek, a mischief maker and chaos curator rooted in street art, graffiti, and bold pop art energy. My work is driven by the raw humour and honesty of the streets, remixing pop culture and graffiti influences into vibrant, character-filled pieces. I often incorporate street waste and found materials, using them to amplify the gritty, playful edge of my style rather than define it. I’m obsessed with transforming everyday visuals into something louder, cheekier, and a bit unruly. Through colour, attitude, and organised chaos, I aim to spark curiosity, provoke nostalgia, and bring a rebellious burst of creativity wherever my art lands.
Street Art x Pop Art troublemaker
Street vibes, cheeky twists, collectable art
Sculptures | Paintings | Mischief
UNFRAMED ORIGINAL ARTWORK
WEBSITE: www.asuekartwork.square.site
IG: @Asuekartwork
MEDIA: Cardboard, spray paint, acrylic paint.
SIZE: A3
DATE: 2025
P&P: £5 charged to highest bidder after auction ends
Starting bid
ARTIST: Joanne Stockings
TITLE: Autumn BIO:
I am an artist based in Abbotsbury. Drawing inspiration from the wonderful Jurassic coastline and surrounding countryside - Nature, Astronomy, Mythology and Femininity feature strongly in my work.
I began my creative journey during lockdown and have been fortunate to find teachers, mentors and friends who encouraged and inspired me to open my own studio, which has now been up and running for a year.
I work mainly in oils but enjoy trying different techniques and mediums. Creativity is about having a go and seeing where the process takes you, unexpected outcomes are happy accidents and often fuel further
ideas.
UNFRAMED ORIGINAL PAINTING
WEBSITE: https://jostockings.com
IG: stockingsjo@instagram
MEDIA: Oil on board
SIZE: 65cm x50 cm
DATE: 2025
P&P: £11.35 charged to highest bidder after auction ends
Starting bid
ARTIST: Joanne Stockings
TITLE: Durdle Door on a Choppy Day
MINI BIO:
I am an artist based in Abbotsbury. Drawing inspiration from the wonderful Jurassic coastline and surrounding countryside - Nature, Astronomy, Mythology and Femininity feature strongly in my work.
I began my creative journey during lockdown and have been fortunate to find teachers, mentors and friends who encouraged and inspired me to open my own studio, which has now been up and running for a year.
I work mainly in oils but enjoy trying different techniques and mediums. Creativity is about having a go and seeing where the process takes you. Unexpected outcomes are happy accidents and often fuel further ideas.
FRAMED ORIGINAL PAINTING WEBSITE: https://jostockings.com
IG: stockingsjo@instagram
MEDIA: Oil on canvas board
SIZE: 43cm x 43cm
DATE: 2025
P&P: £10 charged to highest bidder after auction ends
Starting bid
ARTIST: Lisanne Mealing
TITLE: Back Street Bridport
BIO: Since moving to Dorset almost 4 years ago, I have found the space and beauty & the warmth of community a huge inspiration. I started painting full time in September 2024, through the encouragement of Yorkshire Artist Louise Fletcher. I love sketching on the local cliffs and beaches and find my frequent trips home to Scotland and in particular the landscape of the Highlands and Islands also inspiring.
I have a love for Impressionist art, especially Cezanne and my mark making reflects this, mainly painting in oils.
I have recently been long listed for the Visual Arts Association Open and the Visual Arts
Bridport in West Dorset has used flax from the local villages to make rope which was shipped across the British Empire. The factory still exists but many of the smaller warehouses became derelict and unused. This painting is inspired by these empty spaces, the beauty of nature reclaims them.
FRAMED ORIGINAL PAINTING
WEBSITE: https://www.artoflucia.com
IG: @artof_lucia
MEDIA: Oil on canvas
SIZE: 50cm x 40cm
DATE: 2025
P&P: £25.00 charged to highest bidder after auction ends
Starting bid
ARTIST: Angi Corrall
TITLE: The Raven
BIO:
Angi is a UK-based artist working in watercolour and mixed media, creating expressive paintings inspired by coastal life, nature, and the beauty of everyday wildlife. Her work blends careful observation with loose, fluid brushwork to capture the movement, character, and light of each subject. From shimmering shoals of mackerel to shining fruits, Angi’s paintings celebrate connection to the natural world. Each piece is created with care and printed in limited editions, offering a lasting reminder of the joy and calm found in nature.
UNFRAMED ORIGINAL PAINTING
WEBSITE: https://angicorrall.etsy.com
IG: @angicorrallillustrated
MEDIA: Watercolour mixed media
SIZE: 14 x 11cm
DATE: 2025
P&P: £6 charged to highest bidder after auction ends
Starting bid
ARTIST: Shallowlagoon
TITLE: Spray Stamp
BIO: Shallow Lagoon has been described as seventeen goblins in a trench coat masquerading as a street artist, surviving on a diet of caffeine, bagels and glue. A rare sight indeed, local residents have noted rumours of a strange creature scuttling down dimly lit alleyways with daft shorts on and a bag full of paste-ups. Embarking on a quest to forge the hardest concert poster of all time, Shallow Lagoon must defeat an army of lifeless walls and restore colour to the streets.
ORIGINAL FRAMED ARTWORK WEBSITE: https://shallowlagoon.bigcartel.com
IG: @shallowlagoon
MEDIA: Paper
SIZE: 10x10cm
DATE: 2025
P&P: £5 charged to highest bidder after auction ends
Starting bid
ARTIST: Freeman
TITLE: Storms don’t last forever
BIO: Painting like tomorrow isn't promised
ORIGINAL FRAMED ARTWORK
WEBSITE: https://freemanuk.bigcartel.com/
IG: @freeman_uk
MEDIA: Spray paint, ink and varnish on card
SIZE: 19.5cm x14cm
DATE: 2025
P&P: £3.50 charged to highest bidder after auction ends
Starting bid
ARTIST: MIND.THA.CAT
TITLE: Luv Ya
BIO: Colourful, cheeky and full of humour – that’s my style. With mind.tha.cat I’ve been active for about 1.5 years, creating mixed-media pieces where the cat stands for all animals and our responsibility for them. Since 2025 I’m organising the IPUF Festival in Marl, love collabs with friends, and keep the underground spirit alive. Art, animals and creativity are my heartbeat.
UNFRAMED PRINT
IG: @mind.tha.cat
MEDIA: High quality print
SIZE: 30cm x 21cm
DATE: 2025
P&P: Euro 3.50 charged to highest bidder after auction ends
Starting bid
ARTIST: mind.tha.cat
TITLE: Flowers
BIO: Colourful, cheeky and full of humour – that’s my style. With mind.tha.cat I’ve been active for about 1.5 years, creating mixed-media pieces where the cat stands for all animals and our responsibility for them. Since 2025 I’m organising the IPUF Festival in Marl, love collabs with friends, and keep the underground spirit alive. Art, animals and creativity are my heartbeat.
UNFRAMED PRINT
IG: @mind.tha.cat
MEDIA: High quality print
SIZE: 30cm x 21cm
DATE: 2025
P&P: Euro 3.50 charged to highest bidder after auction ends
Starting bid
ARTIST: mind.tha.cat
TITLE: Luv Ya (US Postal)
BIO: Colourful, cheeky and full of humour – that’s my style. With mind.tha.cat I’ve been active for about 1.5 years, creating mixed-media pieces where the cat stands for all animals and our responsibility for them. Since 2025 I’m organising the IPUF Festival in Marl, love collabs with friends, and keep the underground spirit alive. Art, animals and creativity are my heartbeat.
UNFRAMED PRINT
IG: @mind.tha.cat
MEDIA: High quality print
SIZE: 30cm x 21cm
DATE: 2025
P&P: Euro 3.50 charged to highest bidder after auction ends
Starting bid
ARTIST: mind.tha.cat
TITLE: B Punk
BIO: Colourful, cheeky and full of humour – that’s my style. With mind.tha.cat I’ve been active for about 1.5 years, creating mixed-media pieces where the cat stands for all animals and our responsibility for them. Since 2025 I’m organising the IPUF Festival in Marl, love collabs with friends, and keep the underground spirit alive. Art, animals and creativity are my heartbeat.
UNFRAMED PRINT
IG: @mind.tha.cat
MEDIA: High-quality print
SIZE: 30cm x 21cm
DATE: 2025
P&P: Euro 3.50 charged to highest bidder after auction ends
Starting bid
ARTIST: Jayson Lilley
TITLE: Flower Power
BIO: British artist Jayson Lilley is a master of contemporary printmaking, pushing the boundaries of artistic expression by seamlessly blending painting, collage, and mark-making techniques in his awe-inspiring cityscapes. With an unparalleled ability to merge the precision of screen printing with fluid gestures, Lilley infuses his landscapes with vibrant energy and vitality.
What sets Lilley's works apart is their grandeur - vast expanses adorned with opulent metal leaf accents and luminous skies that captivate the viewer's imagination. Amidst this splendour, he skilfully incorporates intimate visions of urban life, meticulously capturing every intricate detail.
LIMITED EDITION UNFRAMED PRINT 1/30
https://www.jaysonlilley.com/
IG: @jaysonlilley
MEDIA: Silkscreen print, hand finished with oils, gold leaf
SIZE: 29 x 42 cm
DATE: 2025
P&P: £15 charged to highest bidder after auction ends
Starting bid
WAITROSE LUXURY CHRISTMAS FAMILY HAMPER:
Featuring...
Prosecco (donated by The PMU CLinic, Christchurch)
Also...
Lulu Guinness No.1 chocolate collection
No. 1 range:
Italian Amaretti Selection
Cornish Quartz Cheddar Shortbread
Chilli & Tomato Jam
Blonde & Milk Chocolate Caramelised Almonds
9 Mini Brown Butter Mince Pies with Cognac
Plus
GAEA Kalamata Olives
Bonne Maman Violet Fig and Shallot Chutney
Peter's Yard Pink Peppercorn Sourdough Crackers
Kind Natured Cashmere Rose& Oud Decadent Hand Cream
Mellow Yellow Chilli Oil
Tribute Pale Ale
Plasticine Dog Modelling Kit
Starbucks Toffee Nut Flavoured Coffee pods
Cook Christmas Pudding
Milk Chocolate Large Coin
Waitrose Chocolate Christmas Characters
N.B: PLEASE DO NOT BID ON THIS ITEM UNLESS YOU LIVE WITHIN 5 MILES OF BH23 1EH - WE WILL DELIVER IT TO YOU!
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