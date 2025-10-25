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Untapped Art Therapy Charity Art Auction

Take a Minute item
Take a Minute item
Take a Minute item
Take a Minute
£500

Starting bid

ARTIST: Nick Grindrod

TITLE: Take a Minute

BIO: Nick Grindrod is a British artist, based in Sheffield. He studied Fine Art at the University of Derby. 

Boldly abstract in nature, Grindrod’s paintings skilfully layer strict geometric forms with gestural painterly handling. 

Working in intense bursts of activity, initial sketches are adapted and reformed in an instinctive, immediate process. Much of the aesthetic decision-making is done in the moment – intuitively working with the paintings in ‘real time’. Consequently, removal of paint and erasure of marks play just as important a role as the application of paint, and this is abundantly clear when we look at the finished works. 

UNFRAMED ORIGINAL PAINTING WEBSITE: https://www.nickgrindrod.com IG: @njgrindrod

MEDIA: Acrylics on linen

SIZE: 31cm x 43cm

DATE: 2025

UK P&P: £5.25 charged to highest bidder after auction ends

Becoming Blue item
Becoming Blue item
Becoming Blue item
Becoming Blue
£60

Starting bid

ARTIST: Jenny Tarr

TITLE: Becoming Blue

BIO: I’m a figurative artist exploring the interior worlds of women through minimalist, gestural portraiture. Working with acrylic, masonry paint, and expressive line, I strip the figure back to its essential marks to capture presence, emotion, and the subtle moments of becoming. I draw every day, using observation and intuition to build a fluid, responsive practice shaped by rhythm and repetition. My work is rooted in softness, strength, and the many layers of self we share (or conceal) from the world. Through simplicity and stillness, I aim to create space for reflection, connection, and the gentle power of being.

 

UNFRAMED ORIGINAL PAINTING

Website: www.jennytarrstudio.co.uk

IG: @jennytarrstudio

MEDIA: Masonry and acrylic on paper

SIZE: 42cm x 29.7cm

DATE: 2025

UK P&P: £3.60 charged to highest bidder after auction ends

Lirili Larila (Elephant) item
Lirili Larila (Elephant)
£10

Starting bid

ARTIST: Sarah Christie

TITLE: Lirili Larila (Elephant)

BIO: I’m a self-taught artist who turns the chaos of the world into colour, texture, and unapologetic honesty. I dive into the subject’s people usually dodge mental health, feminism, and the messy, brilliant business of being human. My work is unfiltered, provocative, sometimes darkly funny, and always created to spark a reaction. I mostly work in acrylics with bursts of mixed media, shifting between pulp-inspired pop and stark monochrome depending on the story I’m telling. Creating from my kitchen studio while raising my 12-year-old, I keep my art raw, loud, and true. Perfection isn’t the goal; impact is.


Self-taught artist turning chaos into colour, wit, and truth. Bold, unfiltered work on mental health, feminism, and the messy human experience.


UNFRAMED ORIGINAL PAINTING

IG: @ArtBy_SarahC

MEDIA: Posca and mixed media on canvas postcard

SIZE: 13 x 18 cm

DATE: 2025

UK P&P: £3.15 charged to highest bidder after auction ends





Frigo Camelo (Camel) item
Frigo Camelo (Camel)
£10

Starting bid

ARTIST: Sarah Christie

TITLE: Frigo Camelo (Camel)

BIO: I’m a self-taught artist who turns the chaos of the world into colour, texture, and unapologetic honesty. I dive into the subject’s people usually dodge mental health, feminism, and the messy, brilliant business of being human. My work is unfiltered, provocative, sometimes darkly funny, and always created to spark a reaction. I mostly work in acrylics with bursts of mixed media, shifting between pulp-inspired pop and stark monochrome depending on the story I’m telling. Creating from my kitchen studio while raising my 12-year-old, I keep my art raw, loud, and true. Perfection isn’t the goal; impact is.


Self-taught artist turning chaos into colour, wit, and truth. Bold, unfiltered work on mental health, feminism, and the messy human experience.


UNFRAMED ORIGINAL PAINTING

IG: @ArtBy_SarahC

MEDIA: Posca and mixed media on canvas postcard

SIZE: 13 x 18 cm

DATE: 2025

UK P&P: £3.15 charged to highest bidder after auction ends



Tong Sahor (Stickman) item
Tong Sahor (Stickman)
£10

Starting bid

ARTIST: Sarah Christie

TITLE: Tong Sahor (Stickman)

BIO: I’m a self-taught artist who turns the chaos of the world into colour, texture, and unapologetic honesty. I dive into the subject’s people usually dodge mental health, feminism, and the messy, brilliant business of being human. My work is unfiltered, provocative, sometimes darkly funny, and always created to spark a reaction. I mostly work in acrylics with bursts of mixed media, shifting between pulp-inspired pop and stark monochrome depending on the story I’m telling. Creating from my kitchen studio while raising my 12-year-old, I keep my art raw, loud, and true. Perfection isn’t the goal; impact is.


Self-taught artist turning chaos into colour, wit, and truth. Bold, unfiltered work on mental health, feminism, and the messy human experience.


UNFRAMED ORIGINAL PAINTING

IG: @ArtBy_SarahC

MEDIA: Posca and mixed media on canvas postcard

SIZE: 13 x 18 cm

DATE: 2025

UK P&P: £3.15 charged to highest bidder after auction ends



Books Beside Her Bed item
Books Beside Her Bed
£50

Starting bid

ARTIST: Adam Bridgland

TITLE: Books Beside Her Bed

BIO: Adam Bridgland is a contemporary British artist based in Cambridgeshire known for his witty typographic works that draw on a sense of shared British nostalgia and childhood memories, often referencing postcards, paint-by-numbers kits and colouring books. He graduated from the Royal College of Art in 2006 with an MA in Fine Art and has since exhibited internationally, with work in the collections of The British Museum and the V&A. Bridgland has also completed numerous high-profile commissions for brands like YouTube, Comme Des Garçons, and Soho House.

 

UNFRAMED PRINT

Website: https://adambridgland.co.uk/

IG: @adam_bridgland

MEDIA: Unique screen monoprint

SIZE: 29.7 x 21 cm

DATE: 2025

UK P&P: £8 charged to highest bidder after auction ends

Stars To Guide item
Stars To Guide
£50

Starting bid

ARTIST: Adam Bridgland

TITLE: Stars To Guide

BIO: Adam Bridgland is a contemporary British artist based in Cambridgeshire known for his witty typographic works that draw on a sense of shared British nostalgia and childhood memories, often referencing postcards, paint-by-numbers kits and colouring books. He graduated from the Royal College of Art in 2006 with an MA in Fine Art and has since exhibited internationally, with work in the collections of The British Museum and the V&A. Bridgland has also completed numerous high-profile commissions for brands like YouTube, Comme Des Garçons, and Soho House.

 

UNFRAMED PRINT

Website: https://adambridgland.co.uk/

IG: @adam_bridgland

MEDIA: Unique screen monoprint

SIZE: 29.7 x 21 cm

DATE: 2025

UK P&P: £8 charged to highest bidder after auction ends

N/A *1 item
N/A *1
£75

Starting bid

ARTIST: Lupo

TITLE: N/A *1

BIO: I am a street artist, painter and sculptor from Vancouver's East side, Canada. Most of my work involves unsanctioned public installations.

My subject matter reflects my own lived experience and those of my loved ones (including displacement, systemic violence, poverty, and erasure). Art has given me a way to cope and a means of raising awareness. My longest-running project, #belovedghosts (which began in 2021), is an ongoing series of public sculptures honouring the memories of loved ones and community members who've passed away from overdose, violence, or suicide. I am grateful to share my work with you.

Lupo is a street artist from Vancouver, Canada. His work includes paintings, guerrilla street installations, and sculpture to honour community members lost to overdose, violence and mental health struggles, to raise awareness, and to invite dialogue.

UNFRAMED ORIGINAL PAINTING

Website: lupo-art.com

IG: @lupo.artwork

MEDIA: Acrylic on canvas

SIZE: 60cm x 40cm

DATE: 2025

UK P&P: £5.25 charged to highest bidder after auction ends


N/A *2 item
N/A *2
£60

Starting bid

ARTIST: Lupo

TITLE: N/A *2

BIO: I am a street artist, painter and sculptor from Vancouver's East side, Canada. Most of my work involves unsanctioned public installations.

My subject matter reflects my own lived experience and those of my loved ones (including displacement, systemic violence, poverty, and erasure). Art has given me a way to cope and a means of raising awareness. My longest running project, #belovedghosts (which began in 2021), is an ongoing series of public sculptures honouring the memories of loved ones and community members who've passed away from overdose, violence, or suicide. I am grateful to share my work with you.


Lupo is a street artist from Vancouver, Canada. His work includes paintings, guerilla street installations, and sculpture to honor community members lost to overdose, violence and mental health struggles, to raise awareness, and to invite dialogue. 


UNFRAMED ORIGINAL PAINTING

Website: lupo-art.com

IG: @lupo.artwork

MEDIA: Acrylic on canvas

SIZE: 60cm x 40cm

DATE: 2025 charged to highest bidder after auction ends

Stanpit Marsh item
Stanpit Marsh item
Stanpit Marsh
£60

Starting bid

ARTIST: Sue Hamilton-White

TITLE: Stanpit Marsh

BIO: I’m a fine artist creating abstract paintings that evoke, create or depict positive shifts on an emotional or visual level. My work is often layered, transitioning from one state to another, representing a journey or exciting an emotion based in freedom. I'm a synaesthete, meaning that when I hear music, I see colours and shapes. This informs the work I make, and results in work additionally inspired by the music I love, or requests taken as commissions. 
I’m a practising Art Psychotherapist, and founded and run Untapped Art Therapy, a youth mental health charity based in the Bournemouth area.


UNFRAMED LIMITED EDITION PRINT

Website: https://www.saatchiart.com/en-gb/suehw-art

IG: @suehw_art

MEDIA: Giclee print

SIZE: A2

DATE: 2024

P&P : £7 charged to highest bidder after auction ends

Brockwell Park at Dusk item
Brockwell Park at Dusk item
Brockwell Park at Dusk
£60

Starting bid

ARTIST: Sue Hamilton-White

TITLE: Brockwell Park at Dusk

BIO: I’m a fine artist creating abstract paintings that evoke, create or depict positive shifts on an emotional or visual level. My work is often layered, transitioning from one state to another, representing a journey or exciting an emotion based in freedom. I'm a synaesthete, meaning that when I hear music, I see colours and shapes. This informs the work I make, and results in work additionally inspired by the music I love, or requests taken as commissions. 
I’m a practising Art Psychotherapist, and founded and run Untapped Art Therapy, a youth mental health charity based in the Bournemouth area.


UNFRAMED LIMITED EDITION PRINT

Website: https://www.saatchiart.com/en-gb/suehw-art

IG: @suehw_art

MEDIA: Giclee print

SIZE: A2

DATE: 2024

P&P : £7 charged to highest bidder after auction ends

Sacred Chaos item
Sacred Chaos
£75

Starting bid

ARTIST: George Ryan

TITLE: Sacred Chaos 

BIO: My work explores motion - where structure, form, chaos, and harmony collide. Using spray paint as my primary medium, I build forms through expressionism or stencil work, then disrupt them with impulsive marks or controlled gestures. Each piece becomes a negotiation between order and disorder. Colour is my realm: sometimes limited to focus intention, sometimes expanded to invite exploration. I’m drawn to ancient geometry and the shapes that echo through human experience. My goal is to push my emotions, thoughts, and influences into the physical world - creating work that confronts, interrupts, and refuses to sit quietly, art that still feels alive after you’ve walked away.


UNFRAMED ORIGINAL PAINTING

IG: @gabrarts

MEDIA: Acrylic paint, Oil paint and Spray paint 

SIZE: 80cm x 40cm

DATE: 2025

P&P: £25 charged to highest bidder after auction ends

Blue Print item
Blue Print
£75

Starting bid

ARTIST: George Ryan

TITLE: Blue Print

BIO: My work explores motion - where structure, form, chaos, and harmony collide. Using spray paint as my primary medium, I build forms through expressionism or stencil work, then disrupt them with impulsive marks or controlled gestures. Each piece becomes a negotiation between order and disorder. Colour is my realm: sometimes limited to focus intention, sometimes expanded to invite exploration. I’m drawn to ancient geometry and the shapes that echo through human experience. My goal is to push my emotions, thoughts, and influences into the physical world - creating work that confronts, interrupts, and refuses to sit quietly, art that still feels alive after you’ve walked away.


UNFRAMED ORIGINAL PAINTING

IG: @gabrarts

MEDIA: Acrylic paint, Oil paint and Spray paint 

SIZE: 120 x 80cm

DATE: 2025

P&P: £25 charged to highest bidder after auction ends

CIRCUIT item
CIRCUIT item
CIRCUIT item
CIRCUIT
£40

Starting bid

ARTIST: OHMY__Mark Yates

TITLE: CIRCUIT

BIO: Mixed media experimental artist. Textured image-based work, driven by concepts taken from the world around us. Working in many mediums, using both digital and manual techniques. playing and pushing to see what happens! My journey starts with mark making, then capturing them digitally, to compose the image. Use and execution of materials come through from the concept to finalise the piece of work. Faces are found images, made up from various sources. Again, taking different elements of a face to create a new expression. Still learning, driving me forward in search of innovative ways of presenting my work.    


Mixed media experimental artist. Textured image-based work, driven by concepts. Working in many mediums, playing and pushing to see essentially what happens!


UNFRAMED ORIGINAL PAINTING

WEBSITE: https://ohmymarkyates.bigcartel.com

IG: @yateszero

MEDIA: Ceramic tile, acrylic and spray paint.

SIZE: 15cm x 15xm

DATE: 2025

P&P: £5.50 charged to highest bidder after auction ends

Molotow Mila item
Molotow Mila
£20

Starting bid

ARTIST: Isabelle Pepin

TITLE: Molotow Mila

BIO: Isabelle Pepin is a dynamic graphic artist known for her striking, high-energy creations made with spray paint, acrylic paints & intricate stencils, thriving on blending colour, texture & movement to capture the spirit of the moment.

After making waves in the UK festival scene in 2024, at music events, such as The Secret Garden Party, Purbeck Valley Folk Festival & Small Worlds Summer Festival, 2025 was driven by the heart of Isabelle’s work; Art Throbs Studio.

This passion wagon - a portable, messy art studio, started out as a Rice horse-box & lives on to spark creativity wherever it lands. This year, Art Throbs Studio has bought local artists together to create, exhibit & teach at events across the South coast, including Rustic Stomp, Bimble Bandada, Purbeck Valley Folk Festival, Summer Campout, South Coast Styles charity event & Arts by the Sea festival among others.


UNFRAMED ORIGINAL PAINTING

WEBSITE: www.artthrobsstudio.com

IG: @art_throbs_studios

MEDIA: Spray paint, acrylic & Posca pen

SIZE: 40cm x 40cm

DATE: 2025

P&P: £5.50 charged to highest bidder after auction ends

Lady Gaga` item
Lady Gaga`
£75

Starting bid

ARTIST: Stevie Cavana 

TITLE: Lady Gaga

BIO: I am Stevie Cavana, a stencil artist from Scotland. I originally began creating art while struggling with mental health issues, finding comfort in the focus and repetition of drawing. I hand-draw and cut all my stencils, using bold colours to craft vibrant pop art. My process is both meticulous and meditative, helping me channel emotion into creativity. Over time, I’ve grown increasingly introspective, pushing my artistic boundaries. My work now leans toward social commentary, using familiar imagery to question what society overlooks. Each piece aims to spark reflection, encourage conversation, and inspire more mindful engagement with the world around us.


Stevie is an ever-evolving introspective artist who would describe his artistic direction as moving toward social commentary.


UNFRAMED ORIGINAL PAINTING

IG: @stevie_cavana_art

MEDIA: Spray paint on canvas 

SIZE: 59.4cm by 42cm

DATE: 2025

P&P: £12 charged to highest bidder after auction ends


Eminem item
Eminem
£75

Starting bid

ARTIST: Stevie Cavana 

TITLE: Eminem

BIO: I am Stevie Cavana, a stencil artist from Scotland. I originally began creating art while struggling with mental health issues, finding comfort in the focus and repetition of drawing. I hand-draw and cut all my stencils, using bold colours to craft vibrant pop art. My process is both meticulous and meditative, helping me channel emotion into creativity. Over time, I’ve grown increasingly introspective, pushing my artistic boundaries. My work now leans toward social commentary, using familiar imagery to question what society overlooks. Each piece aims to spark reflection, encourage conversation, and inspire more mindful engagement with the world around us.


Stevie is an ever-evolving, introspective artist who would describe his artistic direction as moving toward social commentary.


UNFRAMED ORIGINAL PAINTING

IG: @stevie_cavana_art

MEDIA: Spray paint on canvas 

SIZE: 59.4cm by 42cm

DATE: 2025

P&P: £12 charged to highest bidder after auction ends

Stretch item
Stretch
£50

Starting bid

ARTIST: Craig Seabright (CnC Arts)

TITLE: "Stretch" original foot drawing

BIO: "Due to an injury affecting the nerves in my arms, I have been creating my work using my right foot for the past 28 years. My focus is on the fleeting nature of the moments that make up life, and how these moments are perceived internally and shared externally. I believe you do not draw with your hands but with your eyes."


CnC Arts are a collaborative couple based in Boscombe, Bournemouth. Craig Seabright, an artist who draws exclusively with his foot, and Chantale Paruit', an artist, poet and musician. Working independently and together, they have recently been featured on ITV and continue to exhibit and work throughout the area.


UNFRAMED ORIGINAL DRAWING

FB: CnC Arts IG:craig_seabright

MEDIA: Graphite on paper

SIZE: 57cm x 73.5cm

DATE: 2025

P&P: £4.50 charged to highest bidder after auction ends


Rise item
Rise
£50

Starting bid

ARTIST: Chantale Paruit' (CnC Arts)

TITLE: "Rise"

BIO: I arrived at art through therapy. My work is intricate and meditative, exploring the constant thoughts that flow through a single moment. I am also a poet and musician. Art is a way of spilling my incessant thought stream onto paper in an attempt to reach a universal language."


CnC Arts are a collaborative couple based in Boscombe, Bournemouth. Craig Seabright, an artist who draws exclusively with his foot, and Chantale Paruit', an artist, poet and musician. Working independently and together, they have recently been featured on ITV and continue to exhibit and work throughout the area.


UNFRAMED ORIGINAL DRAWING

FB: CnC Arts

MEDIA: Ink on paper

SIZE: 21cmx26cm

DATE: 2025

P&P: £3.50 charged to highest bidder after auction ends

Empathy Tree item
Empathy Tree
£50

Starting bid

ARTIST: Luke Nigel Trimmings

TITLE: Empathy Tree

BIO: Known for his bold yet intricate black-and-white line work, Luke Nigel Trimmings (LNT) combines fine liners, paint pens, and spray paint to create pieces that explore the tension and harmony between nature and machines. While his work is predominantly monochrome, Luke uses colour as texture — a deliberate choice that adds depth and rhythm where it’s most needed.

From model aeroplane sculptures inspired by his early creative passions, to album covers and large-scale wall murals, Luke’s practice moves fluidly between scale and medium. His art invites viewers to look closer — to find precision, patience, and play in every line.

With exhibitions in Japan (Art Bank Gallery, Choshi, 2014) and finalist placements in Art Battles, LNT continues to push his craft, balancing technical skill with imaginative curiosity.


UNFRAMED PRINT

WEBSITE: lukenigeltrimmings.art.co.uk

FACEBOOK: LukeNigelTrimmings

MEDIA: Coloured fine liners, spray paint, masking tape (this is a print)

SIZE:29.5 x 40 cm

DATE: 2025

P&P: £2.50 charged to highest bidder after auction ends





Digital Heartbeat item
Digital Heartbeat
£50

Starting bid

ARTIST: Luke Nigel Trimmings

TITLE: Digital Heartbeat 

BIO: Known for his bold yet intricate black-and-white line work, Luke Nigel Trimmings (LNT) combines fine liners, paint pens, and spray paint to create pieces that explore the tension and harmony between nature and machines. While his work is predominantly monochrome, Luke uses colour as texture — a deliberate choice that adds depth and rhythm where it’s most needed.

From model aeroplane sculptures inspired by his early creative passions, to album covers and large-scale wall murals, Luke’s practice moves fluidly between scale and medium. His art invites viewers to look closer — to find precision, patience, and play in every line.

With exhibitions in Japan (Art Bank Gallery, Choshi, 2014) and finalist placements in Art Battles, LNT continues to push his craft, balancing technical skill with imaginative curiosity.


UNFRAMED PRINT

WEBSITE: lukenigeltrimmings.art.co.uk

FACEBOOK: LukeNigelTrimmings

MEDIA: Pencil, paint pen, spray paint, Canvas Board (this is a print)

SIZE:29.5 x 40 cm

DATE: 2025

P&P: £2.50 charged to highest bidder after auction ends

Cookie Monster Tag item
Cookie Monster Tag
£40

Starting bid

ARTIST: Nathan Shaw "Asuek"

TITLE: Cookie Monster Tag

BIO: I’m Asuek, a mischief maker and chaos curator rooted in street art, graffiti, and bold pop art energy. My work is driven by the raw humour and honesty of the streets, remixing pop culture and graffiti influences into vibrant, character-filled pieces. I often incorporate street waste and found materials, using them to amplify the gritty, playful edge of my style rather than define it. I’m obsessed with transforming everyday visuals into something louder, cheekier, and a bit unruly. Through colour, attitude, and organised chaos, I aim to spark curiosity, provoke nostalgia, and bring a rebellious burst of creativity wherever my art lands.


Street Art x Pop Art troublemaker
Street vibes, cheeky twists, collectable art

Sculptures | Paintings | Mischief


UNFRAMED ORIGINAL ARTWORK


WEBSITE: www.asuekartwork.square.site

IG: @Asuekartwork 

MEDIA: Cardboard, spray paint, acrylic paint.

SIZE: A3

DATE: 2025

P&P: £5 charged to highest bidder after auction ends



Autumn item
Autumn
£70

Starting bid

ARTIST: Joanne Stockings

TITLE: Autumn BIO:

I am an artist based in Abbotsbury. Drawing inspiration from the wonderful Jurassic coastline and surrounding countryside - Nature, Astronomy, Mythology and Femininity feature strongly in my work. 

I began my creative journey during lockdown and have been fortunate to find teachers, mentors and friends who encouraged and inspired me to open my own studio, which has now been up and running for a year. 

I work mainly in oils but enjoy trying different techniques and mediums. Creativity is about having a go and seeing where the process takes you, unexpected outcomes are happy accidents and often fuel further

ideas. 


UNFRAMED ORIGINAL PAINTING

WEBSITE: https://jostockings.com

IG: stockingsjo@instagram

MEDIA: Oil on board

SIZE: 65cm x50 cm

DATE: 2025

P&P: £11.35 charged to highest bidder after auction ends

 

Durdle Door on a Choppy Day item
Durdle Door on a Choppy Day item
Durdle Door on a Choppy Day
£60

Starting bid

ARTIST: Joanne Stockings

TITLE: Durdle Door on a Choppy Day

MINI BIO:

I am an artist based in Abbotsbury. Drawing inspiration from the wonderful Jurassic coastline and surrounding countryside - Nature, Astronomy, Mythology and Femininity feature strongly in my work. 

I began my creative journey during lockdown and have been fortunate to find teachers, mentors and friends who encouraged and inspired me to open my own studio, which has now been up and running for a year. 

I work mainly in oils but enjoy trying different techniques and mediums. Creativity is about having a go and seeing where the process takes you. Unexpected outcomes are happy accidents and often fuel further ideas. 


FRAMED ORIGINAL PAINTING WEBSITE: https://jostockings.com

IG: stockingsjo@instagram

MEDIA: Oil on canvas board

SIZE: 43cm x 43cm

DATE: 2025

P&P: £10 charged to highest bidder after auction ends


Back Street Bridport item
Back Street Bridport
£60

Starting bid

ARTIST: Lisanne Mealing 

TITLE: Back Street Bridport

BIO: Since moving to Dorset almost 4 years ago, I have found the space and beauty & the warmth of community a huge inspiration. I started painting full time in September 2024, through the encouragement of Yorkshire Artist Louise Fletcher. I love sketching on the local cliffs and beaches and find my frequent trips home to Scotland and in particular the landscape of the Highlands and Islands also inspiring.

I have a love for Impressionist art, especially Cezanne and my mark making reflects this, mainly painting in oils.

I have recently been long listed for the Visual Arts Association Open and the Visual Arts

Bridport in West Dorset has used flax from the local villages to make rope which was shipped across the British Empire. The factory still exists but many of the smaller warehouses became derelict and unused. This painting is inspired by these empty spaces, the beauty of nature reclaims them.


FRAMED ORIGINAL PAINTING

WEBSITE: https://www.artoflucia.com

IG: @artof_lucia

MEDIA: Oil on canvas

SIZE: 50cm x 40cm

DATE: 2025

P&P: £25.00 charged to highest bidder after auction ends


The Raven item
The Raven item
The Raven
£35

Starting bid

ARTIST: Angi Corrall 

TITLE: The Raven

BIO:

Angi is a UK-based artist working in watercolour and mixed media, creating expressive paintings inspired by coastal life, nature, and the beauty of everyday wildlife. Her work blends careful observation with loose, fluid brushwork to capture the movement, character, and light of each subject. From shimmering shoals of mackerel to shining fruits, Angi’s paintings celebrate connection to the natural world. Each piece is created with care and printed in limited editions, offering a lasting reminder of the joy and calm found in nature.


UNFRAMED ORIGINAL PAINTING

WEBSITE: https://angicorrall.etsy.com

IG: @angicorrallillustrated

MEDIA: Watercolour mixed media 

SIZE: 14 x 11cm 

DATE: 2025

P&P: £6 charged to highest bidder after auction ends

Spray Stamp item
Spray Stamp item
Spray Stamp
£30

Starting bid

ARTIST: Shallowlagoon

TITLE: Spray Stamp

BIO: Shallow Lagoon has been described as seventeen goblins in a trench coat masquerading as a street artist, surviving on a diet of caffeine, bagels and glue. A rare sight indeed, local residents have noted rumours of a strange creature scuttling down dimly lit alleyways with daft shorts on and a bag full of paste-ups. Embarking on a quest to forge the hardest concert poster of all time, Shallow Lagoon must defeat an army of lifeless walls and restore colour to the streets.


ORIGINAL FRAMED ARTWORK WEBSITE: https://shallowlagoon.bigcartel.com

IG: @shallowlagoon

MEDIA: Paper

SIZE: 10x10cm

DATE: 2025

P&P: £5 charged to highest bidder after auction ends

Storms don’t last forever item
Storms don’t last forever
£70

Starting bid

ARTIST: Freeman 

TITLE: Storms don’t last forever 

BIO: Painting like tomorrow isn't promised


ORIGINAL FRAMED ARTWORK

WEBSITE: https://freemanuk.bigcartel.com/

IG: @freeman_uk

MEDIA: Spray paint, ink and varnish on card

SIZE: 19.5cm x14cm

DATE: 2025

P&P: £3.50 charged to highest bidder after auction ends





Luv Ya item
Luv Ya
£15

Starting bid

ARTIST: MIND.THA.CAT 

TITLE: Luv Ya

BIO: Colourful, cheeky and full of humour – that’s my style. With mind.tha.cat I’ve been active for about 1.5 years, creating mixed-media pieces where the cat stands for all animals and our responsibility for them. Since 2025 I’m organising the IPUF Festival in Marl, love collabs with friends, and keep the underground spirit alive. Art, animals and creativity are my heartbeat.


UNFRAMED PRINT

IG: @mind.tha.cat

MEDIA: High quality print

SIZE: 30cm x 21cm

DATE: 2025

P&P: Euro 3.50 charged to highest bidder after auction ends

Flowers item
Flowers
£15

Starting bid

ARTIST: mind.tha.cat

TITLE: Flowers

BIO: Colourful, cheeky and full of humour – that’s my style. With mind.tha.cat I’ve been active for about 1.5 years, creating mixed-media pieces where the cat stands for all animals and our responsibility for them. Since 2025 I’m organising the IPUF Festival in Marl, love collabs with friends, and keep the underground spirit alive. Art, animals and creativity are my heartbeat.


UNFRAMED PRINT

IG: @mind.tha.cat

MEDIA: High quality print

SIZE: 30cm x 21cm

DATE: 2025

P&P: Euro 3.50 charged to highest bidder after auction ends

Luv Ya (US Postal) item
Luv Ya (US Postal)
£15

Starting bid

ARTIST: mind.tha.cat

TITLE: Luv Ya (US Postal)

BIO: Colourful, cheeky and full of humour – that’s my style. With mind.tha.cat I’ve been active for about 1.5 years, creating mixed-media pieces where the cat stands for all animals and our responsibility for them. Since 2025 I’m organising the IPUF Festival in Marl, love collabs with friends, and keep the underground spirit alive. Art, animals and creativity are my heartbeat.


UNFRAMED PRINT

IG: @mind.tha.cat

MEDIA: High quality print

SIZE: 30cm x 21cm

DATE: 2025

P&P: Euro 3.50 charged to highest bidder after auction ends

B Punk item
B Punk
£15

Starting bid

ARTIST: mind.tha.cat

TITLE: B Punk

BIO: Colourful, cheeky and full of humour – that’s my style. With mind.tha.cat I’ve been active for about 1.5 years, creating mixed-media pieces where the cat stands for all animals and our responsibility for them. Since 2025 I’m organising the IPUF Festival in Marl, love collabs with friends, and keep the underground spirit alive. Art, animals and creativity are my heartbeat.


UNFRAMED PRINT

IG: @mind.tha.cat

MEDIA: High-quality print

SIZE: 30cm x 21cm

DATE: 2025

P&P: Euro 3.50 charged to highest bidder after auction ends

Flower Power item
Flower Power
£150

Starting bid

ARTIST: Jayson Lilley

TITLE: Flower Power

BIO: British artist Jayson Lilley is a master of contemporary printmaking, pushing the boundaries of artistic expression by seamlessly blending painting, collage, and mark-making techniques in his awe-inspiring cityscapes. With an unparalleled ability to merge the precision of screen printing with fluid gestures, Lilley infuses his landscapes with vibrant energy and vitality.

What sets Lilley's works apart is their grandeur - vast expanses adorned with opulent metal leaf accents and luminous skies that captivate the viewer's imagination. Amidst this splendour, he skilfully incorporates intimate visions of urban life, meticulously capturing every intricate detail.


LIMITED EDITION UNFRAMED PRINT 1/30
https://www.jaysonlilley.com/

IG: @jaysonlilley

MEDIA: Silkscreen print, hand finished with oils, gold leaf

SIZE: 29 x 42 cm

DATE: 2025

P&P: £15 charged to highest bidder after auction ends

WAITROSE LUXURY CHRISTMAS FAMILY HAMPER item
WAITROSE LUXURY CHRISTMAS FAMILY HAMPER
£35

Starting bid

WAITROSE LUXURY CHRISTMAS FAMILY HAMPER:

Featuring...

Prosecco (donated by The PMU CLinic, Christchurch)

Also...

Lulu Guinness No.1 chocolate collection

No. 1 range:

Italian Amaretti Selection

Cornish Quartz Cheddar Shortbread

Chilli & Tomato Jam

Blonde & Milk Chocolate Caramelised Almonds

9 Mini Brown Butter Mince Pies with Cognac

Plus

GAEA Kalamata Olives

Bonne Maman Violet Fig and Shallot Chutney

Peter's Yard Pink Peppercorn Sourdough Crackers

Kind Natured Cashmere Rose& Oud Decadent Hand Cream

Mellow Yellow Chilli Oil

Tribute Pale Ale

Plasticine Dog Modelling Kit

Starbucks Toffee Nut Flavoured Coffee pods

Cook Christmas Pudding

Milk Chocolate Large Coin

Waitrose Chocolate Christmas Characters


N.B: PLEASE DO NOT BID ON THIS ITEM UNLESS YOU LIVE WITHIN 5 MILES OF BH23 1EH - WE WILL DELIVER IT TO YOU!


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