Untapped Art Therapy Charity Art Auction

ARTIST: Nick Grindrod

TITLE: Take a Minute

BIO: Nick Grindrod is a British artist, based in Sheffield. He studied Fine Art at the University of Derby.

Boldly abstract in nature, Grindrod’s paintings skilfully layer strict geometric forms with gestural painterly handling.

Working in intense bursts of activity, initial sketches are adapted and reformed in an instinctive, immediate process. Much of the aesthetic decision-making is done in the moment – intuitively working with the paintings in ‘real time’. Consequently, removal of paint and erasure of marks play just as important a role as the application of paint, and this is abundantly clear when we look at the finished works.

UNFRAMED ORIGINAL PAINTING WEBSITE: https://www.nickgrindrod.com IG: @njgrindrod

MEDIA: Acrylics on linen

SIZE: 31cm x 43cm

DATE: 2025

UK P&P: £5.25 charged to highest bidder after auction ends