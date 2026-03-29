Urras Achadh an Droighinn/The Auchindrain Trust's Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until August 4, 2027
For residents of Argyll (PA postcodes) | £20 individual
Live locally? The Township Pass is your key to unlimited visits throughout the year. Pop in whenever you fancy a peaceful walk through history, bring visiting friends and family, or simply enjoy the changing seasons across the township. As a passholder, you can also bring one guest for 50% off admission once per quarter – perfect for sharing this special place with others.
This pass is our way of saying thank you to our local community. Whether you're researching family history, seeking inspiration for a creative project, or just love having a beautiful heritage site on your doorstep, the Township Pass gives you freedom to visit as often as you like.
Valid until August 4, 2027
For residents of Argyll (PA postcodes) | £45 family
Live locally? The Township Pass is your key to unlimited visits throughout the year. Pop in whenever you fancy a peaceful walk through history, bring visiting friends and family, or simply enjoy the changing seasons across the township. As a passholder, you can also bring one guest for 50% off admission once per quarter – perfect for sharing this special place with others.
This pass is our way of saying thank you to our local community. Whether you're researching family history, seeking inspiration for a creative project, or just love having a beautiful heritage site on your doorstep, the Township Pass gives you freedom to visit as often as you like.
Renews monthly
Become part of Auchindrain's sustaining circle with a small monthly gift that makes a big difference. Your regular support helps us plan for the future, maintain the buildings, and develop new interpretation and learning programmes.
As a Sustainer, you'll receive our exclusive monthly "Digital Postcard" – a behind-the-scenes glimpse into life at the museum, from conservation work in progress to wildlife spotted on the grounds, seasonal changes, and upcoming events. It's a lovely way to stay connected to the township throughout the year.
Township Sustainers pay standard admission when visiting, but your monthly gift is eligible for Gift Aid, which means the government adds 25p to every £1 you give at no extra cost to you.
Valid until August 4, 2027
For individuals wishing to participate in oversight | £35 per annum
Want to be more deeply involved in Auchindrain's future? Friends membership gives you unlimited entry plus voting rights in Trust governance. As a Friend, you'll have your say in how the museum develops, receive invitations to AGMs and special member events, and get your own physical Members' Card.
This tier is ideal if you're passionate about heritage preservation and want to play an active role in shaping Auchindrain's direction. You'll be joining a community of dedicated supporters who care deeply about this remarkable place and its ongoing story.
Valid until August 4, 2027
For international supporters | £50 per annum (approx. $65 USD)
Are you connected to Argyll through family history, or simply captivated by Highland heritage from afar? The Diaspora Circle welcomes supporters from across the globe – particularly those in North America and Australasia – who want to help preserve this important piece of Scotland's past.
Your annual membership includes one free visit with afternoon tea should you make it to Auchindrain (we'd love to meet you!), plus our comprehensive annual "State of the Township" digital report featuring stories, photography, and progress updates. You'll also be recognised on our Digital Wall of Kinship, celebrating the global community that keeps Auchindrain thriving.
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!