Urras Achadh an Droighinn/The Auchindrain Trust's Memberships

For residents of Argyll (PA postcodes) | £20 individual

Live locally? The Township Pass is your key to unlimited visits throughout the year. Pop in whenever you fancy a peaceful walk through history, bring visiting friends and family, or simply enjoy the changing seasons across the township. As a passholder, you can also bring one guest for 50% off admission once per quarter – perfect for sharing this special place with others.

This pass is our way of saying thank you to our local community. Whether you're researching family history, seeking inspiration for a creative project, or just love having a beautiful heritage site on your doorstep, the Township Pass gives you freedom to visit as often as you like.