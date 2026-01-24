Valentine's Auction Of Promises

Homemade and decorated (personalised and themed) Birthday cake. Just send me a theme, birthday child's name and the date & time you want the cake ready for and I will make you a Vegetarian, nut free, Victoria Sponge decorated with royal icing and fondant and filled with cream cheese and strawberry jam. The image is of my daughter's Bunny Birthday cake, and my son’s Bluey Twoey, Teddy Bear third and Flying Scotsman fourth birthday cakes.

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I need at least a week’s notice to make the cake. Cake will be delivered in a box and should be stored in the fridge until ready to be used. Cake will not include candles. Design can be discussed before cake making has begun but no changes will be made after creation has started. Not available during Summer or Christmas Holidays. Although the cake itself is nut-free I cannot guarantee it will be made in a 100% nut-free environment.

Image provided by donor.



