Valentine's Auction Of Promises

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Homemade and decorated (personalised and themed) Birthday cake. Just send me a theme, birthday child's name and the date & time you want the cake ready for and I will make you a Vegetarian, nut free, Victoria Sponge decorated with royal icing and fondant and filled with cream cheese and strawberry jam. The image is of my daughter's Bunny Birthday cake, and my son’s Bluey Twoey, Teddy Bear third and Flying Scotsman fourth birthday cakes.
-
I need at least a week’s notice to make the cake. Cake will be delivered in a box and should be stored in the fridge until ready to be used. Cake will not include candles. Design can be discussed before cake making has begun but no changes will be made after creation has started. Not available during Summer or Christmas Holidays. Although the cake itself is nut-free I cannot guarantee it will be made in a 100% nut-free environment.
Image provided by donor.
Starting bid
One hour of one to one lessons about chords and scales, notation, improvisation, or anything else you want to know about music, or piano technique. It could be a discovery for a complete beginner, or a catch up for someone who used to play but doesn’t know how to get back to it, or a discussion about other music related questions.
Image is stock photo
Starting bid
I am a native speaker and I offer an hour of one to one French conversation. I will aim to adapt to your level and will try to make it a confidence boosting stepstone for anyone interested in the French language.
Image is stock photo.
Starting bid
Are you a small business or freelancer looking for visibility?
Learn how to start with PR and shape a strong brand narrative.
Get practical tips to pitch yourself and attract media attention, in the local press, online, or in a broadsheet.
Image is stock photo
Starting bid
One hour session (10 min consultation and 50 mins of reflexology)
-
School hours preferable, but can also make evenings/weekends
Image is stock photo.
Starting bid
One-to-one chat to support with breastfeeding, bottle feeding, stopping breastfeeding or introducing solid food. 60 mins, in person or on the phone (including video call), with qualified, experienced peer supporter.
-
Please note that you can get free support with baby feeding in Haringey.
Image is stock photo
Starting bid
I'll collect and dispose of your household rubbish at the local tip! Items must fit in my estate car, and not be too heavy for two people to lift.
-
Flexible timings, to be agreed.
Image is stock photo.
Starting bid
Signed, doodled copies, dedicated to whoever you like, of my three latest books (two paperbacks, one hardback): THERE IS NOT USUALLY A HOLE, ALPHONSE YOU'RE RUINING THE SHOW! and Favorite Favorite (written by M H Clark)
-
Image provided by donor.
Starting bid
I promise to babysit your kids in the evening so you can go and have some fun!
-
Image is stock photo
Starting bid
One hours work after survey. Can combine smaller jobs.
-
Image is stock photo
Starting bid
Working with the body’s subtle energy systems, this session supports your natural flow of energy to bring greater calm, balance, and ease. As a trained practitioner I use gentle, non-invasive techniques to help settle the nervous system and restore balance.
In this session you remain fully clothed, lying on a massage table, and should leave feeling more grounded, centred, and expansive.
-
Image is stock photo
Starting bid
One babysitting session
-
Friday, Saturday or Sunday
Image provided by donor.
Starting bid
Delicious 6 layer rainbow cake with vanilla buttercream (7" diameter. Serves 12 easily)
-
2 weeks notice required.
Image provided by donor.
Starting bid
Cake for any occasion. Victoria sponge 6” (approx 8 portions) with custom writing. Choose the color of the cake and letters!
-
Let me know within 2 weeks. May not be available during holidays
Image is stock photo
Starting bid
Curious about fermenting at home? I’ll talk you through the basics while we make something of your choice: kimchi, sauerkraut or sourdough bread. You’ll go home with something yummy and a new skill!
-
Approx. 2hrs during a weekend. For up to 2 adults.
Image provided by donor.
Starting bid
Return lift to IKEA Wembley in a large 7 seater car. I will collect you from your house and help load and unload items when we return. Petrol included.
-
Monday - Thursday during school day only. Local addresses only.
Image is stock photo
Starting bid
A delivery of 10 large, freshly baked, still-warm Norwegian cinnamon buns.
-
The buns are slow rise, made with organic flour and butter. Can be made vegan. Can be frozen after delivery.
Image provided by donor.
Starting bid
A tall column or two-tier celebration cake with 4-8 layers, finished with ganache icing or similar (no fondant).
Theme and flavours chosen in consultation with the winner (within reason).
Decoration options may include fresh fruit, chocolate work, meringue swirls, piping, macarons or sweets.
Handmade to order and ideal for birthdays or special occasions.
-
Must be used between March and June 2026 (inclusive) and 1-2 weeks notice usually needed.
Image provided by donor.
Starting bid
This includes a full assessment and treatment.
-
At my clinic in Whetstone or New Barnet.
Image is stock photo.
Starting bid
Do you have an expensive camera that you rarely use because you’re not sure how to get the best results? I’ll help you learn how to take better pictures by walking you through simple, practical techniques. We’ll look at your photos together, I’ll give constructive feedback, explain useful camera settings, and share examples to help you build confidence and start capturing images you love.
-
45 mins, in-person locally or over Zoom.
Image provided by donor.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!