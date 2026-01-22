St Joseph’s PTA

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St Joseph’s PTA

About this event

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Valentines Disco

KS1 General Admission 3:15pm - 4:15pm
£3

Entry to the Disco with crisps & drinks included!

KS1 3:15-4:15pm


EYS Disco 2pm-3pm
£2

Entry to the Disco with Crisps & a drink!

KS2 General Admission 4:30-6pm
£3

Entry to the Disco with crisps & drinks included,


KS2 4:30-6pm

Family Ticket
£5

Entry to the Disco with drinks & Crisps Included!

Please add the name of all attendees & what Key Stage disco they will be attending.

Light Up Foam Sticks
£2

Pre Order your Child’s fun light up foam stick to ensure they grab one whilst stock lasts!

Please remember to add you child’s name to ensure they are given to them on the day.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!