Vallis Christmas Party

About this event
Thursday 18th December
Collect at School Reception 4:10pm
Reception children are invited to a cosy Christmas Movie Night to celebrate the end of term. We’ll enjoy a festive film, snacks and a visit from a very special guest bringing a small gift for each child.
Children may bring a change of party clothes to change into before the fun begins.
Tickets £4 per child and include refreshments, a visit from a special guest and a small gift. Please advise of any dietary requirements.
** Children who have a ticket will stay at school for the movie night and are to be collected from Reception at 4:10pm. Children can only be collected by the named adult on the ticket, please ensure you arrive promptly. **
All proceeds support our wonderful school via the Vallis PTA.
It’s time to sparkle! Year 1 and 2 children are invited to a festive disco full of music, fun and dancing. A very special guest will pop in with a little gift for every child.
Children may bring a change of party clothes to change into before the disco.
Tickets £4 per child and include refreshments, a visit from a special guest and a small gift. Please advise of any dietary requirements.
** Children who have a ticket will stay at school for the disco and are to be collected from Reception at 4:10pm. Children can only be collected by the named adult on the ticket, please ensure you arrive promptly. **
Date: Thursday 18th December
4:30pm – 5:30pm (School Reception)
Music, lights, friends and festive cheer, our Year 3 and 4 Christmas Disco is the perfect way to end the term. Children will enjoy refreshments and a visit from a special guest who comes bearing gifts.
Tickets £4 per child and include refreshments, a visit from a special guest and a small gift. Please advise of any dietary requirements.
** Please drop children at Reception at 4:30pm for the disco and are to be collected from Reception at 5:30pm. Children can only be collected by the named adult on the ticket, please ensure you arrive promptly. **
