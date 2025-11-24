Vallis Christmas Party

Thursday 18th December

Collect at School Reception 4:10pm





Reception children are invited to a cosy Christmas Movie Night to celebrate the end of term. We’ll enjoy a festive film, snacks and a visit from a very special guest bringing a small gift for each child.





Children may bring a change of party clothes to change into before the fun begins.





Tickets £4 per child and include refreshments, a visit from a special guest and a small gift. Please advise of any dietary requirements.





** Children who have a ticket will stay at school for the movie night and are to be collected from Reception at 4:10pm. Children can only be collected by the named adult on the ticket, please ensure you arrive promptly. **





All proceeds support our wonderful school via the Vallis PTA.