The Vallis First School PTA

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The Vallis First School PTA

About this raffle

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Vallis Raffle 2026

Add a donation for The Vallis First School PTA

£

One Ticket
£1

£1 each for 1-4 tickets. Be in with chance to win a prize in this years raffle, whilst raising money and enriching Vallis First School's children's experiences. Win win!

Five Tickets
£4.75
This includes 5 tickets

Increase your chances of winning by purchasing a bundle of 5 tickets in one go at the reduced price of £4.75. Thank you for helping us fundraise for such a great cause.

Ten Tickets
£9
This includes 10 tickets

Increase your chances of winning by purchasing a bundle of 10 tickets in one go at the reduced price of £9. Thank you for helping us fundraise for such a great cause.

Twenty Tickets
£17.50
This includes 20 tickets

Increase you chances of winning by purchasing a bundle of 20 tickets in one go at the discounted price of £17.50. Thank you for helping us fundraise for such a great cause.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!