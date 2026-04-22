Vallis Raffle 2026

Hosted by
About this raffle
£
£1 each for 1-4 tickets. Be in with chance to win a prize in this years raffle, whilst raising money and enriching Vallis First School's children's experiences. Win win!
Increase your chances of winning by purchasing a bundle of 5 tickets in one go at the reduced price of £4.75. Thank you for helping us fundraise for such a great cause.
Increase your chances of winning by purchasing a bundle of 10 tickets in one go at the reduced price of £9. Thank you for helping us fundraise for such a great cause.
Increase you chances of winning by purchasing a bundle of 20 tickets in one go at the discounted price of £17.50. Thank you for helping us fundraise for such a great cause.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!