VIP Ticket Ballot - Rockathon 26 - Please Read Event & Ticket Terms before committing.

This link is for ticket ballot entry only.





This is NOT for tickets.





We will email successful applicants after the draw on the 6th of April.





VIP tickets include a meet and greet with Cammy and full access to our 33 hour show.





TERMS OF TICKET BALLOT ENTRY





If successful, you agree to:





1. Purchase your ticket(s) at £200 per ticket pp.

2. Payment for ticket(s) must be received by 5pm on Tuesday 7th April.

3. If no payment received by 5pm on Tuesday 7th April your ticket allocation will be withdrawn.

4. U14s must be accompanied by a ticket paying adult.





All proceeds will go directly to Rookie Rockstars - SC045528



