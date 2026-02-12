Voice FM Studio Refresh Shop

This is a great way for your business to show its support of Voice FM's fundraising drive, while entertaining and educating Southampton listeners.



For £50 you can sponsor a pack of questions in the Lunchbox Quiz.





Four questions can be multiple choice on a theme you pick, the fifth question can be about your business.





We'll help you with the format and our presenter will read them out twice as part of the show between midday and 1pm.





Lunchbox Quiz is a very popular show with a regular following. There are three packs per show, so why not buy all three?