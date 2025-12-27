Membership Application

Annual fee: £25 per year. For London or South East-based amateur sports clubs that are explicitly LGBTQ+ inclusive; meaning they were set up by and for the LGBTQ+ community, and actively focus on safe spaces and sessions for the LGBTQ+ community.





Full membership provides access to enhanced benefits, including increased visibility, member-only opportunities, and deeper engagement with the Out For Sport network.





This application is free to submit. If your application is successful, you’ll be invited to complete your membership by paying £25 per year, via a secure payment link.