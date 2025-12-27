Membership Application

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Annual fee: £25 per year. For London or South East-based amateur sports clubs that are explicitly LGBTQ+ inclusive; meaning they were set up by and for the LGBTQ+ community, and actively focus on safe spaces and sessions for the LGBTQ+ community.
Full membership provides access to enhanced benefits, including increased visibility, member-only opportunities, and deeper engagement with the Out For Sport network.
This application is free to submit. If your application is successful, you’ll be invited to complete your membership by paying £25 per year, via a secure payment link.
Annual fee: £15 per year. For amateur sports clubs across the UK that meet the same criteria as full members but either operate outside London and the South East; or for amateur sports clubs that aren’t exclusively LGBTQ+ focused, yet actively support LGBTQ+ communities through strong allyship.
Associate membership is ideal for organisations who want to stay connected, informed, and supportive of inclusive sport through the Out For Sport community.
This application is free to submit. If your application is successful, you’ll be invited to complete your membership by paying £15 per year, via a secure payment link.
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