Vortex FC 25/26 Awards Night

Join us for an unforgettable evening at the Vortex FC Awards Night!

Celebrate the season with players, supporters, and friends as we look back on the highs, the goals, and the moments that made it all worthwhile. With awards, laughs, and a great atmosphere guaranteed, it’s a night you won’t want to miss.

Whether you’ve been there every week or just want a great night out, come along and be part of the Vortex FC story.

Make sure you’re there — it’s going to be a big one!