Waste to Wonder Trust's Auction

The ultimate best-selling office chair for total back support, developed and certified by experts. FIRA-certified to meet UK regulations, Fern is upholstered in airy, breathable mesh that responds to your every movement for complete comfort—from your neck all the way down.
Remi welcomes you to relax and converse in a chair that echoes the beauty and serenity of the natural world. Putting nature at the heart of our design philosophy, we’ve created a piece where comfort and sustainability sit side-by-side. Remi’s sculpted organic form is rendered in injection moulded Bio-Pur® foam – a new type of polyurethane made using renewable organic matter instead of fossil fuels. Its carbon impact is 75% lower, while the rest of Remi’s materials are renewable, recycled and recyclable.
Karun Soni is an established professional artist living in London, specialising in oil painting. He has created bespoke pieces for individual clients and businesses for over 8 years, including restaurants and nursing homes. He's also had solo and group exhibitions at Watford Palace Theatre, Nehru Centre & The Affordable Art Fair. More recently he has appeared in magazines, newspapers, podcasts and radio (including BBC). Karun's inspiration comes from the strange juxtapositions he has felt as a British Asian, living in this subculture, he has been able to position himself somewhere between East and West, forming a new identity for his art.
Own a unique piece of Women’s Rugby World Cup history with this official match ball from Match 26, Quarter-Final 2 – Canada v Australia, played on Saturday 13 September 2025 at Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol.
This ball comes with its original Certificate of Authenticity, confirming it is an official RWC 2025 match ball and is signed by the captains, coaches, and referee who participated in the match. This makes it an exceptional collectible for rugby fans!
Valid Monday – Friday until 31st October 2026
Subject to availability – Terms & conditions apply
For more information please visit
www,thenottinghamshire.com
The Nottinghamshire by The Club Company
Main Road, Cotgrave, Nottinghamshire, NG12 3HB
0115 933 3344 [email protected]
Enjoy an unforgettable culinary experience in the comfort of your own home as renowned sustainable chef Conor Spacey prepares a bespoke multi-course dinner for you and up to five guests. This intimate evening includes all ingredients, expertly crafted dishes inspired by Conor’s passion for zero-waste cooking, and a unique opportunity to watch and engage with one of the world’s leading voices in sustainable cuisine. A truly memorable night of food, storytelling, and culinary innovation.
A standout prize in our auction, the winning piece from University of the Arts London’s sustainable furniture design challenge. This unique handcrafted seat, made entirely from reused materials, includes a magazine rack and lift-up storage space. A perfect example of creativity meeting circular design.
