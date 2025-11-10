Waste to Wonder Trust's Auction

Own a unique piece of Women’s Rugby World Cup history with this official match ball from Match 26, Quarter-Final 2 – Canada v Australia, played on Saturday 13 September 2025 at Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol.

This ball comes with its original Certificate of Authenticity, confirming it is an official RWC 2025 match ball and is signed by the captains, coaches, and referee who participated in the match. This makes it an exceptional collectible for rugby fans!