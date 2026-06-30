WATC Silent poster Auction

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Starting bid
Description
Something Rotten! Original Cast Signed Theatre Poster Jason Manford & Richard Fleeshman Opera House Manchester
Up for auction is an original promotional theatre poster for the hit musical comedy Something Rotten!, starring Jason Manford and Richard Fleeshman.
This poster has been signed by members of the cast, including Jason Manford and Richard Fleeshman, making it a wonderful piece of original theatre memorabilia.
The poster advertises the production's run at the Opera House Manchester from 16 June – 19 July and features the show's striking promotional artwork along with the five-star review:
"The funniest, splashiest musical comedy in at least 400 years!" – Time Out NY
A fantastic collectable for fans of Jason Manford, Richard Fleeshman, Something Rotten!, and signed theatre memorabilia.
Autographs:
This poster has been signed by members of the cast, including Jason Manford and Richard Fleeshman. The signatures were obtained on my behalf when the Theatre Manager kindly took the poster backstage to the Company Manager, who had it signed by the cast. As a result, we do not have photographs of the signing. The poster is being sold exactly as described and pictured.
size
width 670.56 mm,2ft2,
length 1066.8mm,3ft5
Condition
Posters are in the condition they were donated to us. These have been used for display both indoors and outdoors at venues such as theatres, bus stations, and train stations, so condition will vary. They may show signs of use, including creases, folds, marks, edge wear, pinholes, tears, or other imperfections. Please study the photographs carefully before bidding.
This is a rare opportunity to own an original cast-signed theatre poster from the Manchester production of Something Rotten! making it an excellent addition to any theatre or autograph collection.
Starting bid
Description
Dirty Dancing UK Tour 2023 Original Theatre Poster – Manchester Palace Theatre
Original promotional poster for the 2023 UK tour of Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story on Stage.
This poster advertised the show's run at Palace Theatre, Manchester, from Tuesday 30 May to Saturday 3 June 2023. It features the iconic lift image and the quote:
"The biggest live theatre sensation of all time" – The Observer.
A fantastic piece of modern theatre memorabilia, perfect for fans of Dirty Dancing, musical theatre collectors, or anyone looking for a striking display piece. Full-colour print with vibrant pink background
size
width 670.56 mm,2ft2,
length 1066.8mm,3ft5
Condition
All posters are sold in the condition they were donated to us. They have been used for display at theatres and other public venues, including bus and train stations, so condition will vary. Signs of use such as creases, folds, marks, edge wear, pinholes, or small tears may be present. Please study the photographs carefully before bidding.
Starting bid
Description
Rocky Horror Show Original Theatre Poster – Palace Theatre Manchester (2026)
Original promotional poster for Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show, the legendary rock 'n' roll musical.
This poster advertised the show's run at Palace Theatre, Manchester, from Monday 27 July to Saturday 1 August 2026. It features the vibrant official artwork along with the quote:
"Still the Sexiest & Funniest Show in Town" – Evening Standard
A fantastic piece of modern theatre memorabilia, perfect for fans of The Rocky Horror Show, musical theatre collectors, or anyone looking for a striking display piece. Full-colour print with vibrant blue cosmic background featuring the iconic Rocky Horror Show logo.
Size
Width: 670.56 mm (2 ft 2 in)
Length: 1066.8 mm (3 ft 5 in)
Condition
All posters are sold in the condition they were donated to us. They have been used for display at theatres and other public venues, including bus and train stations, so condition will vary. Signs of use such as creases, folds, marks, edge wear, pinholes, or small tears may be present. Please study the photographs carefully before bidding.
Starting bid
Description
Matilda the Musical Original Theatre Poster – Palace Theatre Manchester
Original promotional poster for Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical, the award-winning stage production by the Royal Shakespeare Company.
This poster advertised the show's run at Palace Theatre, Manchester, from Thursday 26 March to Saturday 25 April. It features the iconic silhouette artwork of Matilda along with the quote:
"The Best British Musical of the 21st Century." – Daily Telegraph
A fantastic piece of modern theatre memorabilia, perfect for fans of Matilda the Musical, Roald Dahl, musical theatre collectors, or anyone looking for a striking display piece. Full-colour print featuring the instantly recognisable blue promotional artwork.
Size
Width: 670.56 mm (2 ft 2 in)
Length: 1066.8 mm (3 ft 5 in)
Condition
All posters are sold in the condition they were donated to us. They have been used for display at theatres and other public venues, including bus and train stations, so condition will vary. Signs of use such as creases, folds, marks, edge wear, pinholes, or small tears may be present. Please study the photographs carefully before bidding.
Starting bid
Description
I Should Be So Lucky – The Musical Original Theatre Poster – Opera House Manchester (2023)
Original promotional poster for Stock Aitken Waterman's I Should Be So Lucky – The Musical.
This poster advertised the show's run at the Opera House, Manchester, from Thursday 2 November to Saturday 25 November 2023. It features the colourful official artwork along with the tagline:
"The Wedding's Off, But the Honeymoon Is On!"
Packed with the timeless hits of Stock Aitken Waterman, including Never Gonna Give You Up, Respectable, This Time I Know It's For Real, Better the Devil You Know, and many more, this is a fantastic piece of modern theatre memorabilia. Perfect for fans of the musical, 80s pop music, or collectors of original theatre posters. Full-colour print featuring the official promotional artwork.
Special Opportunity
Gary Davis, who is performing in tonight's production, has kindly offered to personally sign this poster for the winning bidder if requested. This is a unique opportunity to own an original theatre poster with a personalised cast signature.
Size
Width: 670.56 mm (2 ft 2 in)
Length: 1066.8 mm (3 ft 5 in)
Condition
All posters are sold in the condition they were donated to us. They have been used for display at theatres and other public venues, including bus and train stations, so condition will vary. Signs of use such as creases, folds, marks, edge wear, pinholes, or small tears may be present. Please study the photographs carefully before bidding.
Starting bid
Description
Bat Out of Hell The Musical Original Theatre Poster Liverpool Empire (2022)
Original promotional poster for Bat Out of Hell – The Musical, featuring the music of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf.
This poster advertised the show's run at the Liverpool Empire Theatre, from Tuesday 4 October to Saturday 15 October 2022. It features the official promotional artwork for this spectacular rock musical, inspired by the iconic Bat Out of Hell albums.
Featuring unforgettable songs including Bat Out of Hell, I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That), Paradise by the Dashboard Light, Two Out of Three Ain't Bad, and many more, this is a fantastic piece of modern theatre memorabilia. Perfect for fans of Meat Loaf, Jim Steinman, musical theatre, or collectors of original theatre posters. Full-colour print featuring the show's dramatic official artwork.
Size
Width: 3 ft 5 in (Approx. 1041 mm)
Length: 5 ft 1 in (Approx. 1549 mm)
Condition
All posters are sold in the condition they were donated to us. They have been used for display at theatres and other public venues, including theatres, bus stations, and train stations, so condition will vary. Signs of use such as creases, folds, marks, edge wear, pinholes, or small tears may be present.
Please note
This poster has a small tear to one corner. The tear does not affect the main artwork or overall display of the poster and would be barely noticeable once framed. Please study the photographs carefully before bidding.
A fantastic opportunity to own an original promotional poster from the 2022 Liverpool Empire production of this spectacular rock musical. An excellent addition to any theatre, rock music, or Meat Loaf memorabilia collection.
Starting bid
Description
Hamilton Original Theatre Poster – Palace Theatre Manchester (2023–2024)
Original promotional poster for the award-winning musical Hamilton.
This poster advertised the show's acclaimed run at the Palace Theatre, Manchester, from Saturday 11 November 2023 to Saturday 24 February 2024. It features the iconic black Hamilton star logo set against a striking dark mustard gold background, together with the words "Tickets Selling Fast", making it one of the most recognisable theatre posters of recent years.
Winner of multiple Tony, Olivier, and Grammy Awards, Hamilton tells the extraordinary story of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton through an innovative blend of hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and traditional musical theatre.
A fantastic piece of modern theatre memorabilia, perfect for Hamilton fans, musical theatre collectors, or anyone looking for a striking display piece. The bold black artwork contrasted against the rich dark mustard gold background makes this an eye-catching poster that would look superb framed.
Size
Width: 670.56 mm (2 ft 2 in)
Length: 1066.8 mm (3 ft 5 in)
Condition
All posters are sold in the condition they were donated to us. They have been used for display at theatres and other public venues, including bus and train stations, so condition will vary. Signs of use such as creases, folds, marks, edge wear, pinholes, or small tears may be present. Please study the photographs carefully before bidding.
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