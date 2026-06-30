WATC Silent poster Auction

Description

Something Rotten! Original Cast Signed Theatre Poster Jason Manford & Richard Fleeshman Opera House Manchester

Up for auction is an original promotional theatre poster for the hit musical comedy Something Rotten!, starring Jason Manford and Richard Fleeshman.

This poster has been signed by members of the cast, including Jason Manford and Richard Fleeshman, making it a wonderful piece of original theatre memorabilia.

The poster advertises the production's run at the Opera House Manchester from 16 June – 19 July and features the show's striking promotional artwork along with the five-star review:

"The funniest, splashiest musical comedy in at least 400 years!" – Time Out NY

A fantastic collectable for fans of Jason Manford, Richard Fleeshman, Something Rotten!, and signed theatre memorabilia.





Autographs:

This poster has been signed by members of the cast, including Jason Manford and Richard Fleeshman. The signatures were obtained on my behalf when the Theatre Manager kindly took the poster backstage to the Company Manager, who had it signed by the cast. As a result, we do not have photographs of the signing. The poster is being sold exactly as described and pictured.





size

width 670.56 mm,2ft2,

length 1066.8mm,3ft5





Condition

Posters are in the condition they were donated to us. These have been used for display both indoors and outdoors at venues such as theatres, bus stations, and train stations, so condition will vary. They may show signs of use, including creases, folds, marks, edge wear, pinholes, tears, or other imperfections. Please study the photographs carefully before bidding.

This is a rare opportunity to own an original cast-signed theatre poster from the Manchester production of Something Rotten! making it an excellent addition to any theatre or autograph collection.