Watermore Parent Teacher and Friends Association

Hosted by

Watermore Parent Teacher and Friends Association

About this event

Watermore RunFest 2026

Lower Stone Cl

Frampton Cotterell, Bristol BS36 2LE, UK

10k Early Bird - unaffiliated
£23
Available until May 31

For 10k race tickets bought before 31 May 26 and those who are unaffiliated

10k Early Bird - affiliated
£21
Available until May 31

For 10k tickets bought by 31 May 26 and those who are affiliated

10k unaffiliated
£27

Standard 10k race entry for those who are unaffiliated

10k affiliated
£25

Standard 10k race entry for those who are affiliated

5k Early Bird - unaffiliated
£23
Available until May 31

For 5k race tickets bought before 31 May 26 and those who are unaffiliated

5k Early Bird - affiliated
£21
Available until May 31

For 5k race tickets bought before 31 May 26 and those who are affiliated

5k - unaffiliated
£27

Standard 5k race entry for those who are unaffiliated

5k - affiliated
£25

Standard 5k race entry for those who are affiliated

Rainbow Run
Pay what you can

Please enter an amount. Suggested donation: £5 per child
No child should miss out, so please pay whatever feels affordable for your family. This event is for children in pre-school to Year 6!

Adult RunFest Hoodie
£25

Add a RunFest hoodie to your merch collection

Child RunFest Hoodie
£20

Add a RunFest hoodie to your merch collection

Add a donation for Watermore Parent Teacher and Friends Association

£

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