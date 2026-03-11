Watermore RunFest 2026

About this event
For 10k race tickets bought before 31 May 26 and those who are unaffiliated
For 10k tickets bought by 31 May 26 and those who are affiliated
Standard 10k race entry for those who are unaffiliated
Standard 10k race entry for those who are affiliated
For 5k race tickets bought before 31 May 26 and those who are unaffiliated
For 5k race tickets bought before 31 May 26 and those who are affiliated
Standard 5k race entry for those who are unaffiliated
Standard 5k race entry for those who are affiliated
Please enter an amount. Suggested donation: £5 per child
No child should miss out, so please pay whatever feels affordable for your family. This event is for children in pre-school to Year 6!
Add a RunFest hoodie to your merch collection
Add a RunFest hoodie to your merch collection
£
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