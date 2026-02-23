We Cann Carnival Charity Auction

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Signed Manchester United photograph with certificate of authenticity and numbered security hologram
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Enjoy 1 night's stay in a Tamar Plus Apartment for 2 with breakfast served in the upper deck bistro. Along with use of the Aqua Spa, swimming pool, gym and racquet sports
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Take to the skies in our two-seater Cessna 150/152, the industry-standard training aircraft trusted by pilots around the world. Renowned for its reliability and responsive handling, it's the perfect choice for new aviators. Almost every commercial pilot began their journey in a Cessna - now it's your turn to discover why! Worth £160
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Gucci Trademark Silver Heart Necklace donated by Michael Spiers. A timeless design, this necklace features a heart pendant engraved with the Gucci trademark. Crafted from 925 sterling silver, the jewellery reflects the House's romantic narrative. Worth £270
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Brian and his work have featured in several television programmes both in the South West and on national networks.
He is a recipient of "The Pride of Plymouth Award" for his support of local charities and his voluntary work in schools, where he has run art workshops for over 30 years.
Brian is honoured to be a patron of St. Luke's Hospice, Plymouth, who commissioned him to paint the first elephant for Elmer's Big Parade, launched in July 2019.
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The Hydra Glow treatment utilises super-serums containing antioxidants, peptides, and hyaluronic acid. These formulations work to enhance skin hydration while safeguarding it from the effects of environmental factors. The result is your skin will be refreshed, and rejuvenated. This treatment is suitable for individuals of all age groups and delivers visible improvements from the very first session. The Hydra Glow provides ongoing enhancements and encourages collagen production over time. Worth £110
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