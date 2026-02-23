We Cann Carnival Charity Auction

Brian and his work have featured in several television programmes both in the South West and on national networks.

He is a recipient of "The Pride of Plymouth Award" for his support of local charities and his voluntary work in schools, where he has run art workshops for over 30 years.

Brian is honoured to be a patron of St. Luke's Hospice, Plymouth, who commissioned him to paint the first elephant for Elmer's Big Parade, launched in July 2019.