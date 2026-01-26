Hosted by
About this event
Stockport Rd, Altrincham WA15 8DB, UK
There is a nominal charge of £10 for adults to attend the Weaving for Wellbeing sessions to cover materials and refreshments for all 6 sessions.. Or postage for those who attend online and require the materials sending out.
**If cost is a barrier to you attending please just get in touch with us.
Please note for paid tickets or tickets with a donation, the Zeffy payment screen automatically includes an optional contribution to Zeffy by default. The contribution to Zeffy can easily be set to 0 by clicking on the contribution amount.
There is a nominal charge of £5 for young people to attend the Weaving for Wellbeing sessions to cover materials and refreshments for all 6 sessions.. Or postage for those who attend online and require the materials sending out.
**If cost is a barrier to you attending please just get in touch with us.
Please note for paid tickets or tickets with a donation, the Zeffy payment screen automatically includes an optional contribution to Zeffy by default. The contribution to Zeffy can easily be set to 0 by clicking on the contribution amount.
There is a nominal charge of £10 for adults to attend the Weaving for Wellbeing sessions to cover materials and refreshments for all 6 sessions.. Or postage for those who attend online and require the materials sending out.
**If cost is a barrier to you attending please just get in touch with us.
For virtual tickets you will be asked to provide a phone number and address at the time of booking; so that we can arrange for you to receive the materials for the sessions.
Please note for paid tickets or tickets with a donation, the Zeffy payment screen automatically includes an optional contribution to Zeffy by default. The contribution to Zeffy can easily be set to 0 by clicking on the contribution amount.
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!