Wells Operatic Society

Offered by

Wells Operatic Society

About the memberships

Wells Operatic Society's Youth Membership

Youth Membership
£15

Valid until April 22, 2027

  • Under 18s
  • Participation in shows/workshops
  • Requires:
    • Parental/guardian consent
    • Parents may, on occasion, be required to supervise their children, for example during auditions. Parents may also be asked to obtain a chaperone licence or to volunteer their time to support activities.
  • No voting rights
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