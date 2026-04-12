Wells Operatic Society's Youth Membership

Parents may, on occasion, be required to supervise their children, for example during auditions. Parents may also be asked to obtain a chaperone licence or to volunteer their time to support activities.
No voting rights
Under 18s
Participation in shows/workshops
Requires:
Parental/guardian consent
Parents may, on occasion, be required to supervise their children, for example during auditions. Parents may also be asked to obtain a chaperone licence or to volunteer their time to support activities.
No voting rights
Add a donation for Wells Operatic Society
£
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