Welton CE Primary PTA's Signed Saints Shirt

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Up for auction is a beautifully framed, full team-signed Northampton Saints rugby shirt, featuring signatures from the 2025/2026 squad. This stunning piece of memorabilia would make a fantastic addition to any Saints fan's collection and is sure to take pride of place in any home, office, or clubhouse.
Don't miss this unique opportunity to own a truly special item while helping to support a great cause.
A huge thank you to Ecotherm Developments for kindly donating this amazing prize and helping us raise vital funds. Your generosity and support are truly appreciated.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!