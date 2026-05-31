Hosted by

Welton Church of England PTA
Sales closed

Welton CE Primary PTA's Signed Saints Shirt

Pick-up location

Well Ln, Welton, Daventry NN11 2JZ, UK

Framed Signed Saints Shirt item
Framed Signed Saints Shirt
£150

Starting bid

Up for auction is a beautifully framed, full team-signed Northampton Saints rugby shirt, featuring signatures from the 2025/2026 squad. This stunning piece of memorabilia would make a fantastic addition to any Saints fan's collection and is sure to take pride of place in any home, office, or clubhouse.


Don't miss this unique opportunity to own a truly special item while helping to support a great cause.


A huge thank you to Ecotherm Developments for kindly donating this amazing prize and helping us raise vital funds. Your generosity and support are truly appreciated.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!