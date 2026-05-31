Welton CE Primary PTA's Signed Saints Shirt

Up for auction is a beautifully framed, full team-signed Northampton Saints rugby shirt, featuring signatures from the 2025/2026 squad. This stunning piece of memorabilia would make a fantastic addition to any Saints fan's collection and is sure to take pride of place in any home, office, or clubhouse.





Don't miss this unique opportunity to own a truly special item while helping to support a great cause.





A huge thank you to Ecotherm Developments for kindly donating this amazing prize and helping us raise vital funds. Your generosity and support are truly appreciated.



