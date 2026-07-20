West End Flea Market Silent Auction

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WC2E 9AR
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Donated by West End Charity Football Club. Signed by the performers in the Autograph Area at the 2025 Flea Market. Signatures include: Cassidy Janson, Alexia Khadime, Arlene Phillips and many more!
Starting bid
A signed poster from the musical Evita, directed by Jamie Lloyd and starring Golden Globe winner Rachel Zegler,
Signed by Rachel Zegler and the cast
Starting bid
Born With Teeth stars poster signed by Ncuit Gatwa and Edward Bluemel
Starting bid
Original Monty prop briefcase from when Operation Mincemeat opened at the Fortune Theatre in 2023. Item was a vintage leather briefcase when acquired and was customised for the production and used from 2023 to 2025. The briefcase has now been retired after a life of service, and current and future briefcases are custom made. Item has been signed by Natasha Hodgson, Zoë Roberts and David Cumming. The briefcase is very worn and falling apart at the seams so it is very much an item for collectors rather than for taking to the office!
Starting bid
From the London smash hit musical WICKED! Glinda's 'Loathing' letter prop signed by Zizi Strallen and Emma Kingston.
Starting bid
From the London smash hit musical WICKED! Elphaba's 'Loathing' letter prop signed by Emma Kingston and Zizi Strallen.
Starting bid
A poster signed by the cast of the award-winning Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre production of Jesus Christ Superstar now playing at The London Palladium.
Signed by Sam Ryder, Tyrone Huntley, Desmonda Cathabel, David Thaxton and the Cast.
A limited amount will also be available at the West End Flea Market on Sat 25th July, St Paul's Church.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!