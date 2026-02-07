West Lothian Pride

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West Lothian Pride

About this raffle

West Lothian Pride's Raffle 2026

One chance of winning
£1

1 Ticket = 1 Chance to Win!

Enter our raffle for the chance to win a luxurious LUSH “Hello Sunshine” Bath & Body Gift Set, packed with fresh, fruity treats to brighten your day.

5 Chances of Winning
£4
This includes 5 tickets

🔥 Special Offer: 5 Chances for £4!

Enter for the chance to win a luxurious LUSH “Hello Sunshine” Bath & Body Gift Set, packed with fresh, fruity treats to brighten your day.


🎟 The more chances you enter, the better your chance of winning!


Good luck! 🍀

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