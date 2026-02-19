Whizz Kidz's Silent Auction

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Step into the heat, escape the everyday and energise your body.
Sweat, stretch, and strengthen in a warm, immersive space designed to help you reset and recharge. Enjoy 10 passes for The Good Rooms yoga classes, worth £180.
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Watch the toys come alive on stage in a magical adventure full of laughter, music, and imagination. 4 tickets available for this fabulous West End family show at the St Martin's Theatre. Tickets available between 7-12th April. Suitable for 4-10 year-olds.
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The perfect treat for cake fans and coffee lovers!
A £20 gift card to spend on any delicious cakes or sandwiches in the Muswell Hill or Crouch End store, with a branded tea-towel and coffee beans (worth £10).
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This Easter, watch your child grow in confidence! This engaging drama course for 4-10 year-olds combines acting, singing, dancing and interactive games in a friendly, local setting. Suitable for 4-10 year-olds.
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Two tickets to any Everyman Cinema - choose your film and enjoy it in style and luxury.
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Discover the joy of piano with a local pianist about to study at the Guildhall School of Music & Drama. Lessons are welcoming and suitable for adults or children.
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Enjoy two mouthwatering Franco Manca pizzas, served fresh - dine in or take away for a perfect meal.
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Join a fun-filled group performing arts class or a five-day summer holiday course!
Please note: a £20 membership fee is payable directly to NLPAC for summer courses.
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