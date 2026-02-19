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Whizz Kidz's Silent Auction

Good Rooms 10 yoga passes - worth £180 item
Good Rooms 10 yoga passes - worth £180
£50

Starting bid

Step into the heat, escape the everyday and energise your body.
Sweat, stretch, and strengthen in a warm, immersive space designed to help you reset and recharge. Enjoy 10 passes for The Good Rooms yoga classes, worth £180.

4x top price tickets - worth £160 item
4x top price tickets - worth £160
£50

Starting bid

Watch the toys come alive on stage in a magical adventure full of laughter, music, and imagination. 4 tickets available for this fabulous West End family show at the St Martin's Theatre. Tickets available between 7-12th April. Suitable for 4-10 year-olds.

Dunns voucher and gifts - worth £30 item
Dunns voucher and gifts - worth £30
£10

Starting bid

The perfect treat for cake fans and coffee lovers!

A £20 gift card to spend on any delicious cakes or sandwiches in the Muswell Hill or Crouch End store, with a branded tea-towel and coffee beans (worth £10).

Perform Holiday course- worth £270 item
Perform Holiday course- worth £270
£50

Starting bid

This Easter, watch your child grow in confidence! This engaging drama course for 4-10 year-olds combines acting, singing, dancing and interactive games in a friendly, local setting. Suitable for 4-10 year-olds.

2 Everyman cinema tickets - worth £31.70 item
2 Everyman cinema tickets - worth £31.70
£10

Starting bid

Two tickets to any Everyman Cinema - choose your film and enjoy it in style and luxury.

30 minute piano lesson item
30 minute piano lesson
£10

Starting bid

Discover the joy of piano with a local pianist about to study at the Guildhall School of Music & Drama. Lessons are welcoming and suitable for adults or children.

2 x Franco Manca pizzas - worth £27 item
2 x Franco Manca pizzas - worth £27
£10

Starting bid

Enjoy two mouthwatering Franco Manca pizzas, served fresh - dine in or take away for a perfect meal.

Summer performing arts course item
Summer performing arts course
£50

Starting bid

Join a fun-filled group performing arts class or a five-day summer holiday course!

Please note: a £20 membership fee is payable directly to NLPAC for summer courses.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!