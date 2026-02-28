UK Latin Community CIC

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UK Latin Community CIC

About this raffle

Win 1 GOLDEN CIRCLE Ticket – SOLD OUT Bad Bunny London (Fundraiser)

1 Entry – Win 1 Golden Circle Tickets (Bad Bunny London)
£10

Enter for your chance to win:

🎤 1 Golden Circle ticket
📍 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – London
📅 Saturday 27 June · 5:00pm
🔥 SOLD OUT CONCERT

This is a fundraising raffle in support of youth sports, mentoring and safe community spaces delivered by UK Latin Community CIC.

• 1 entry = £10
• Winner selected at random
• Draw will take place live on Instagram
• Limited entries available

Every entry supports disadvantaged young people in our community.

1 Entry – Win 1 Golden Circle Tickets (Bad Bunny London)
£10

Enter for your chance to win:

🎤 1 Golden Circle ticket
📍 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – London
📅 Saturday 27 June · 5:00pm
🔥 SOLD OUT CONCERT

This is a fundraising raffle in support of youth sports, mentoring and safe community spaces delivered by UK Latin Community CIC.

• 1 entry = £10
• Winner selected at random
• Draw will take place live on Instagram
• Limited entries available

Every entry supports disadvantaged young people in our community.

Add a donation for UK Latin Community CIC

£

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