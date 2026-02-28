Win 1 GOLDEN CIRCLE Ticket – SOLD OUT Bad Bunny London (Fundraiser)

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About this raffle
Enter for your chance to win:
🎤 1 Golden Circle ticket
📍 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – London
📅 Saturday 27 June · 5:00pm
🔥 SOLD OUT CONCERT
This is a fundraising raffle in support of youth sports, mentoring and safe community spaces delivered by UK Latin Community CIC.
• 1 entry = £10
• Winner selected at random
• Draw will take place live on Instagram
• Limited entries available
Every entry supports disadvantaged young people in our community.
Enter for your chance to win:
🎤 1 Golden Circle ticket
📍 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – London
📅 Saturday 27 June · 5:00pm
🔥 SOLD OUT CONCERT
This is a fundraising raffle in support of youth sports, mentoring and safe community spaces delivered by UK Latin Community CIC.
• 1 entry = £10
• Winner selected at random
• Draw will take place live on Instagram
• Limited entries available
Every entry supports disadvantaged young people in our community.
£
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