Win 1 GOLDEN CIRCLE Ticket – SOLD OUT Bad Bunny London (Fundraiser)

Enter for your chance to win:

🎤 1 Golden Circle ticket

📍 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – London

📅 Saturday 27 June · 5:00pm

🔥 SOLD OUT CONCERT

This is a fundraising raffle in support of youth sports, mentoring and safe community spaces delivered by UK Latin Community CIC.

• 1 entry = £10

• Winner selected at random

• Draw will take place live on Instagram

• Limited entries available

Every entry supports disadvantaged young people in our community.