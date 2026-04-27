No Child Hungry Global CIC

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No Child Hungry Global CIC

About this raffle

For just £10, you could win 2 tickets to the FIFA World Cup 26™ Semi-Finals and Final in the USA

Win 2 tickets each for FWC Semifinals and Finals
£10

The semifinals are held in Atlanta Stadium and Finals will be held in New York/New Jersey in the United States of America.


The draw will be held on 12th July 2026 and winners will be announced immediately on our website.


Full T&Cs apply. Open only for participants of at least 18 years of age as of date of entry. The tickets are only for the entry to the stadiums and does not include travel. stay, meals, etc.


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