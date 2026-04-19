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Kilmarnock Horse Rescue

About this raffle

WIN A Wonderful Welsh Getaway at Glanyravon Holiday Cottage - Animal Rescue Fundraiser Raffle 2026

Win a Cottage Stay - KHR Kilmarnock Horse Rescue Sussex
£10

1 x raffle ticket to Win a cottage stay and raise funds for KHR Kilmarnock Horse Rescue Sussex

Win a Cottage Stay - KHR Kilmarnock Horse Rescue BUNDLE DEAL
£25
This includes 3 tickets

BUNDLE DEAL 3 x raffle tickets to Win a cottage stay and raise funds for KHR Kilmarnock Horse Rescue Sussex

Win a cottage stay - One Wish Dog Foundation
£10

1 x raffle ticket to Win a cottage stay and raise funds for One Wish Dog Foundation

Win a cottage stay - One Wish Dog Foundation BUNDLE DEAL
£25
This includes 3 tickets

BUNDLE DEAL 3 x raffle tickets to Win a cottage stay and raise funds for One Wish Dog Foundation

Win a cottage stay - Rainbow Bridge Equine Rescue
£10

1 x raffle ticket to Win a cottage stay and raise funds for Rainbow Bridge Equine Rescue

Win a cottage stay - Rainbow Bridge BUNDLE DEAL
£25
This includes 3 tickets

BUNDLE DEAL 3 x raffle tickets to Win a cottage stay and raise funds for Rainbow Bridge Equine Rescue Sussex

Win a cottage stay - Mastin Matters Dog Rescue
£10

1 x raffle ticket to Win a cottage stay and raise funds for Mastin Matters Dog Rescue

Win a cottage stay - Mastin Matters BUNDLE DEAL
£25
This includes 3 tickets

BUNDLE DEAL 3 x raffle tickets to Win a cottage stay and raise funds for Mastin Matters Dog Rescue

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