WIN A Wonderful Welsh Getaway at Glanyravon Holiday Cottage - Animal Rescue Fundraiser Raffle 2026

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About this raffle
1 x raffle ticket to Win a cottage stay and raise funds for KHR Kilmarnock Horse Rescue Sussex
BUNDLE DEAL 3 x raffle tickets to Win a cottage stay and raise funds for KHR Kilmarnock Horse Rescue Sussex
1 x raffle ticket to Win a cottage stay and raise funds for One Wish Dog Foundation
BUNDLE DEAL 3 x raffle tickets to Win a cottage stay and raise funds for One Wish Dog Foundation
1 x raffle ticket to Win a cottage stay and raise funds for Rainbow Bridge Equine Rescue
BUNDLE DEAL 3 x raffle tickets to Win a cottage stay and raise funds for Rainbow Bridge Equine Rescue Sussex
1 x raffle ticket to Win a cottage stay and raise funds for Mastin Matters Dog Rescue
BUNDLE DEAL 3 x raffle tickets to Win a cottage stay and raise funds for Mastin Matters Dog Rescue
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