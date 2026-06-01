ST PETER'S CHILDREN AND YOUNG PEOPLE'S ACTIVITIES GROUP

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ST PETER'S CHILDREN AND YOUNG PEOPLE'S ACTIVITIES GROUP

About this event

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N1 Adventure School - Wine Tasting at Must and Lees

239 Liverpool Rd

London N1 1LX, UK

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£

Tutored tasting - Europe's Grapes, Made in the USA
Pay what you can

Enjoy a guided wine tasting run by the team at local wine merchant Must and Lees. Celebrating the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America, we'll be trying some USA-made wines featuring European grapes such as Riesling, Vermentino, Nebbiolo and Syrah, amongst others.


Price includes tutored tasting of 6 wines, accompanied by cheese/charcuterie sharing platters (with bread/crackers) + nibbles.


Please let the organisers know about any dietary requirements.

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