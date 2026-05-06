Women's Health Talk

Join Consultant Gynaecologists Dr Frances Stewart and Dr Declan Quinn from Mid Ulster Clinic for an informative and supportive evening exploring important women’s health topics in an open and welcoming environment.

📅 Thursday 18th June 2026

🕢 7:30pm

📍 George Graham Community Hall, Arches House, Randalstown

Topics will include:

• Menopause

• Endometriosis

• PCOS

• Fertility

• Women’s wellbeing

• The things we don’t talk about – but should

Please note this is an information and awareness event only and individual medical consultations will not be provided on the evening.