About this event
This ticket is suitable for adult women and children aged 12 and over who wish to join our Women's Only Swimming Event at Wigston Pool.
Your ticket grants you access to a private and inclusive swimming experience, ensuring your comfort, privacy, and tranquility.
Please note that for the safety and enjoyment of all attendees, the swimming pool's policy allows each adult to accompany a maximum of two children under the age of 8.
This ticket is designed for children under the age of 12 who would like to join our Women's Only Swimming Event at Wigston Pool and Fitness Centre.
It grants young participants access to a delightful swimming experience in a supportive and inclusive environment. To ensure safety and enjoyment for all attendees, please be aware that each adult can accompany a maximum of two children under the age of 8.
PLEASE NOTE: BOYS ONLY UNDER AGE OF 7
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