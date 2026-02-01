Women's Pilates

Join our Women’s Only Pilates session taking place in a women's only space. Led by Shabana Khalid, a highly experienced instructor with over 20 years of expertise in Pilates and yoga, this session is designed to suit all fitness levels. Experience the physical benefits of improved strength, flexibility, and posture, alongside the mental relaxation and stress relief that Pilates offers—all within a supportive, women-only environment. Spaces are limited, so secure your spot now.