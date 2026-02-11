St Urban's RC Primary PTA - FOSU
St Urban's RC Primary PTA - FOSU has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

St Urban's RC Primary PTA - FOSU

Hosted by

St Urban's RC Primary PTA - FOSU

About this raffle

Sales closed

Wonza Bar Raffle

Add a donation for St Urban's RC Primary PTA - FOSU

£

Wonza Chocolate Bar - One chance of winning
£1.50

Get your Wonza chocolate bar plus a chance of winning a silver, gold or platinum ticket with a great range of prizes.

Wonza NOMO Chocolate Bar - One chance of winning
£1.50

Get your Wonza - No Missing Out. Plant-Powered. Dairy Free. Nut Free. Egg Free. No Palm Oil. Gluten Free. Suitable for Vegans. Peanut Free - chocolate bar plus a chance of winning a silver, gold or platinum ticket with a great range of prizes.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!