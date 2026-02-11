Wonza Bar Raffle

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About this raffle
£
Get your Wonza chocolate bar plus a chance of winning a silver, gold or platinum ticket with a great range of prizes.
Get your Wonza - No Missing Out. Plant-Powered. Dairy Free. Nut Free. Egg Free. No Palm Oil. Gluten Free. Suitable for Vegans. Peanut Free - chocolate bar plus a chance of winning a silver, gold or platinum ticket with a great range of prizes.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!